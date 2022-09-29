Antonio Carrera wins inaugural MLS Next Pro Save of the Year

FC Dallas and North Texas SC goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has won the inaugural MLS Next Pro Save of the Year. Carrera made the save against rivals Houston Dynamo 2 on a shot by Dynamo Homegrown Marcelo Palomino. Carrera won the award with roughly 78% of the votes cast.

Carrera finished the Next Pro season with 17 appearances, posting four clean sheets, and making 56 saves.

“Being nominated with all these other keepers and their exceptional saves is a great honor,” Carrera said about winning the Save of the Year award. “It is something nice to remember from this great season. Not just my save but seeing the competitiveness and quality of keepers in this inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season is something very nice to see.

“Winning the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Save of the Year is a great honor,” he added. “It’s a little bonus that is added to this great season we had with the boys. It’s a nice way to remember this first year.”

Carrera played with the US U20s earlier this summer and just won the Slovenia Nations Cup with the U19s.

So many INCREDIBLE saves! 😱



Cast your vote for Save of the Year ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AkoKoYMk98 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) September 23, 2022

Antonio Carrera makes a save in the second half of the MLS Next Pro match between North Texas SC and Minnesota United FC 2, March 26, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)