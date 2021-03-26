North Texas SC signs Mikey Maldonado

North Texas Soccer Club has again signed a player from their January open tryout, Michael Maldonado. “Mikey” – a defender – played for San Antonio Surf Soccer Club and was one of four players invited from the open tryout to NTX spring camp.

Maldonado, 22, signs with North Texas SC on a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.

Maldonado is the second player to sign with the club from this year’s tryout after Bernard Kamungo. Hard to call that January tryout anything but a smashing success at this point.

Maldonado has been assigned the number 15, based on the pictures.

Name: Michael “Mikey” Maldonado

Position: Defender

DOB: July 2, 1998

Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: San Antonio Surf Soccer Club

How Acquired: Signed on March 26, 2021

North Texas SC Signs Defender Mikey Maldonado, March 26, 2021. (Courtesy North Texas SC)