FC Dallas U13s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz Carrick

Time now for the U31s. We continue our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.

Listed here is the entire U13 roster for Dallas Cup and a few names to watch.

The U13s are 2008s. This is another team I have yet to see. In fact, until this week I had never even gotten a roster or knew more than two names. Just getting a roster is a big improvement.

Who’s Who

There’s only one name on this roster I knew before this week – other than Zach Molomo who is playing up with the U13s – and that is…

Jaxon Meese – Meese has also played up with the U13s in the past. That’s why I had his name written down before this week. That tells us something about his quality at least.

U13 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
2Corbyn Wendorf
3Gavin Vo
4Kevin Rodriguez
5Raad Nino
6Ezequiel De La Cruz
8Santiago Rosales-Castillo
9Matthew Kent
10Matthew Razo
11Gabriel Rojas
12Eliezer Fuentes
14James Pocsik
15Julian Chamleunsouk
16Adam Kerr
18Giomar Alvarez
23Eric Bautista
37Bennett WindhamFFrom FCD WTX Abilene
43Noah RehburgCMFrom FCD WTX Abilene
45Jaxon Meese
50Caden CampCBFrom FCD WTX Abilene

Coach: Adam Wells
Manager: Alejandro Perez

U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Houston Dynamo Academy4 pmClassic League Complex #1
Tues, March 30San Diego SC ECNL U134 pmClassic League Complex #5
Wed, March 31Solar West 06 Oliver6 pmMoneyGram #7
FC Dallas 2008s.
FC Dallas 2008s in 2019. (Courtesy Justin Gemmell)

It’s a two year old picture but it’s all I could fine.

