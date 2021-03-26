FC Dallas U13s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

Time now for the U31s. We continue our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.

Listed here is the entire U13 roster for Dallas Cup and a few names to watch. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here and the U14s are here.

The U13s are 2008s. This is another team I have yet to see. In fact, until this week I had never even gotten a roster or knew more than two names. Just getting a roster is a big improvement.

Who’s Who

There’s only one name on this roster I knew before this week – other than Zach Molomo who is playing up with the U13s – and that is…

Jaxon Meese – Meese has also played up with the U13s in the past. That’s why I had his name written down before this week. That tells us something about his quality at least.

U13 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 2 Corbyn Wendorf 3 Gavin Vo 4 Kevin Rodriguez 5 Raad Nino 6 Ezequiel De La Cruz 8 Santiago Rosales-Castillo 9 Matthew Kent 10 Matthew Razo 11 Gabriel Rojas 12 Eliezer Fuentes 14 James Pocsik 15 Julian Chamleunsouk 16 Adam Kerr 18 Giomar Alvarez 23 Eric Bautista 37 Bennett Windham F From FCD WTX Abilene 43 Noah Rehburg CM From FCD WTX Abilene 45 Jaxon Meese 50 Caden Camp CB From FCD WTX Abilene

Coach: Adam Wells

Manager: Alejandro Perez

U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Houston Dynamo Academy 4 pm Classic League Complex #1 Tues, March 30 San Diego SC ECNL U13 4 pm Classic League Complex #5 Wed, March 31 Solar West 06 Oliver 6 pm MoneyGram #7

FC Dallas 2008s in 2019. (Courtesy Justin Gemmell)

It’s a two year old picture but it’s all I could fine.