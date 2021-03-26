FC Dallas U13s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

Time now for the U31s. We continue our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.
Listed here is the entire U13 roster for Dallas Cup and a few names to watch. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here and the U14s are here.
The U13s are 2008s. This is another team I have yet to see. In fact, until this week I had never even gotten a roster or knew more than two names. Just getting a roster is a big improvement.
Who’s Who
There’s only one name on this roster I knew before this week – other than Zach Molomo who is playing up with the U13s – and that is…
Jaxon Meese – Meese has also played up with the U13s in the past. That’s why I had his name written down before this week. That tells us something about his quality at least.
U13 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|2
|Corbyn Wendorf
|3
|Gavin Vo
|4
|Kevin Rodriguez
|5
|Raad Nino
|6
|Ezequiel De La Cruz
|8
|Santiago Rosales-Castillo
|9
|Matthew Kent
|10
|Matthew Razo
|11
|Gabriel Rojas
|12
|Eliezer Fuentes
|14
|James Pocsik
|15
|Julian Chamleunsouk
|16
|Adam Kerr
|18
|Giomar Alvarez
|23
|Eric Bautista
|37
|Bennett Windham
|F
|From FCD WTX Abilene
|43
|Noah Rehburg
|CM
|From FCD WTX Abilene
|45
|Jaxon Meese
|50
|Caden Camp
|CB
|From FCD WTX Abilene
Coach: Adam Wells
Manager: Alejandro Perez
U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Houston Dynamo Academy
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #1
|Tues, March 30
|San Diego SC ECNL U13
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #5
|Wed, March 31
|Solar West 06 Oliver
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #7
It’s a two year old picture but it’s all I could fine.