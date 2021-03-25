FC Dallas U14s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

A thus we are down to the U14s in our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.

Listed here is the entire U14 roster for Dallas Cup and a few names to watch. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here.

After two loaded classes – the 2005s and 2006s – the 2007s are (allegedly) a bit more normal in terms of depth, but this is FC Dallas so there is still lots of talent to look for.

We’re getting into the territory where I don’t know much about these teams, often not even positions till I watch them play. U14 at the Dallas Cup is when I usually get a first look at any given age group.

But I do have a couple of names to watch mostly that came through word of mouth.

Who’s Who

Brice Miller – The name I hear the most from this age group. He’s either mid or a forward depending on who told me about him, but I hear he scores a lot. I’m looking forward to my first viewing given the “buzz” about him. He’s played up with the U15s some of late.

Zach Molomo – Sometimes listed as Adunade Molomo. He’s a 2008 and is playing up with this group. Which says a lot and puts him on my watch list.

Jeyden Arboleda – The other name I have heard the most with the 2007s. Central mid, I believe.

I look forward to watching these young men for the first time.

Brice Miller playing up with the U15s, 2021. (Courtesy Brice Miller Instagram)

The FC Dallas U14 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 32 Jonathan Martinez GK 34 Jeyden Arboleda M 36 Blake Bayless CB 37 Lucas Cavalcante 38 Neo Che Justin Che’s younger brother. 40 Saul Guzman 41 Mason Kutch 42 Angel Lopez M 43 George Eddy 44 Myles Nicholes D 46 Brice Miller 47 Zach Molomo 2008. Playing up. 48 Marlon Luccin Coach Peter Luccin’s son. 49 Vincent Rinaldi 50 Joshua Torquato 51 Blake Wheeler GK From FCD South 53 Antonio Zertuche 55 Cayne Madhlangove From FCD South 57 Michael Cortellessa F

This group too has the high numbers. Every other FCD group goes low then high basically.

U14 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Total Futbol Academy OC TFA 07 Gomez 10:30 am MoneyGram #9 Mon, March 29 Wake Futbol 07 Blue 6:30 pm Classic League Complex #1 Wed, March 31 BVB 07 ECNL 8 pm Classic League Complex #10