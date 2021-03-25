FC Dallas U14s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

A thus we are down to the U14s in our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.
Listed here is the entire U14 roster for Dallas Cup and a few names to watch. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here.
After two loaded classes – the 2005s and 2006s – the 2007s are (allegedly) a bit more normal in terms of depth, but this is FC Dallas so there is still lots of talent to look for.
We’re getting into the territory where I don’t know much about these teams, often not even positions till I watch them play. U14 at the Dallas Cup is when I usually get a first look at any given age group.
But I do have a couple of names to watch mostly that came through word of mouth.
Who’s Who
Brice Miller – The name I hear the most from this age group. He’s either mid or a forward depending on who told me about him, but I hear he scores a lot. I’m looking forward to my first viewing given the “buzz” about him. He’s played up with the U15s some of late.
Zach Molomo – Sometimes listed as Adunade Molomo. He’s a 2008 and is playing up with this group. Which says a lot and puts him on my watch list.
Jeyden Arboleda – The other name I have heard the most with the 2007s. Central mid, I believe.
I look forward to watching these young men for the first time.
The FC Dallas U14 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|32
|Jonathan Martinez
|GK
|34
|Jeyden Arboleda
|M
|36
|Blake Bayless
|CB
|37
|Lucas Cavalcante
|38
|Neo Che
|Justin Che’s younger brother.
|40
|Saul Guzman
|41
|Mason Kutch
|42
|Angel Lopez
|M
|43
|George Eddy
|44
|Myles Nicholes
|D
|46
|Brice Miller
|47
|Zach Molomo
|2008. Playing up.
|48
|Marlon Luccin
|Coach Peter Luccin’s son.
|49
|Vincent Rinaldi
|50
|Joshua Torquato
|51
|Blake Wheeler
|GK
|From FCD South
|53
|Antonio Zertuche
|55
|Cayne Madhlangove
|From FCD South
|57
|Michael Cortellessa
|F
This group too has the high numbers. Every other FCD group goes low then high basically.
U14 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Total Futbol Academy OC TFA 07 Gomez
|10:30 am
|MoneyGram #9
|Mon, March 29
|Wake Futbol 07 Blue
|6:30 pm
|Classic League Complex #1
|Wed, March 31
|BVB 07 ECNL
|8 pm
|Classic League Complex #10