Major League Soccer Announces 2021 schedule including FC Dallas

Major League Soccer dropped the league’s complete schedule today including FC Dallas game. FCD starts the season April 17th vs the Rapids and ends it on the road against San Jose on November 7th.
With Austin FC joining MLS in 2021, there will be 27 teams in the league with 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 teams in the Eastern Conference. Austin FC will join the Western Conference, while Nashville SC will stay in the Eastern Conference in 2021.
Schedule Notes
- FCD plays eight regionally focused conference opponents three times and four remaining conference opponents twice.
- Only two games against the Eastern Conference neither against the Chicago Fire. New England Revolution and New York City FC are the two East teams. So pending a US Open Cup meeting of a playoff bout, there will be no Brimstone Cup this year.
- Three matches in June due to the FIFA international window.
- FC Dallas hosts its annual Independence Day match and fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
- Heineken Rivalry Week against Houston Dynamo FC on August 21 at BBVA Stadium *AND* against Austin FC on August 29th at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, October 2 at 7 PM CT. Willie Nelson will perform postgame.
- FC Dallas will have a break during the October FIFA international window.
- 21 Saturday matches, four on Sunday, and nine-weekday games.
Complete FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (CT)
|Broadcast
|Saturday, Apr 17
|Colorado Rapids
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, Apr 24 (UNIV)
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Earthquakes Stadium
|2:30PM
|Univision
|Saturday, May 1
|Portland Timbers
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, May 8 (UNIV)
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Toyota Stadium
|2:30PM
|Univision
|Saturday, May 15
|Minnesota United FC
|Allianz Field
|7:00PM
|Saturday, May 22
|Real Salt Lake
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, May 29
|Colorado Rapids
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
|8:00PM
|Saturday, Jun 19
|Minnesota United FC
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Wednesday, Jun 23
|LAFC
|Banc of California Stadium
|9:30PM
|Sunday, Jun 27
|New England Revolution
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Sunday, Jul 4
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Wednesday, Jul 7
|LA Galaxy
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|9:30PM
|Saturday, Jul 17
|Portland
|Providence Park
|9:30PM
|Wednesday, Jul 21
|Colorado
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
|8:00PM
|Saturday, Jul 24
|LA Galaxy
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Saturday, Jul 31
|Sporting Kansas City
|Children’s Mercy Park
|7:30PM
|Wednesday, Aug 4
|Seattle Sounders
|Lumen Field
|9:00PM
|Saturday, Aug 7
|Austin FC
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Saturday, Aug 14
|Sporting Kansas City
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Wednesday, Aug 18
|Seattle Sounders
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Saturday, Aug 21
|Houston Dynamo FC
|BBVA Stadium
|7:30PM
|Sunday, Aug 29 (FS1)
|Austin FC
|Q2 Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, Sep 4 (UniMás)
|Real Salt Lake
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|7:00PM
|UniMas
|Saturday, Sep 11
|San Jose
|Toyota Stadium
|7:30PM
|Tuesday, Sep 14
|New York City FC
|Yankee Stadium
|6:30PM
|Saturday, Sep 18
|Houston Dynamo FC
|BBVA Stadium
|7:30PM
|Saturday, Sep 25
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|TBD
|9:00PM
|Wednesday, Sep 29
|Sporting Kansas City
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct 2
|Minnesota United FC
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Wednesday, Oct 20
|LAFC
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, Oct 23 (UNIV)
|LA Galaxy
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|2:30PM
|Univision
|Wednesday, Oct 27
|Real Salt Lake
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Saturday, Oct 30
|Austin FC
|Toyota Stadium
|7:00PM
|Sunday, Nov 7
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Earthquakes Stadium
|5:00PM
Decision Day – November 7
- All teams to face intra-conference opponents
- Games from each conference will kickoff simultaneously in back-to-back broadcast windows
- Kickoff times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date
Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
- At the end of the regular season, the top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, set to begin on November 19. More information about postseason schedule will be announced at a later date
MLS Cup
- Major League Soccer’s championship match will be played on Dec. 11 at 3 pm ET and air live on ABC, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports.