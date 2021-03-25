North Texas SC signs open trialist Bernard Kamungo

In what is a first for the club – that I can recall anyway – North Texas SC has signed a player they discovered at n open tryout. According to NTXSC, Midfielder Bernard Kamungo was born in Kasulu, Tanzania, moved to Abilene at 14, played for Abilene High School, and was spotted at the January open tryout.

“We’re very excited to sign a player from this year’s open tryouts because it’s a sign of the talent within the North Texas area,” North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny said. “Bernard is a very talented young man with all the attributes to become a top-level player and we’ve already seen him develop since joining us for preseason.”

Kamungo has been given the 7 jersey.

Name: Bernard Kamungo

Pronunciation: Kuh-muhn-go

Position: Midfielder

DOB: Jan. 1, 2002 (19)

Birthplace: Kasulu, Kigoma, Tanzania

Hometown: Abilene, Texas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150

Nationality: Tanzania

Last Club: Abilene High School

How Acquired: Signed on March 25, 2021