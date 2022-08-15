North Texas SC signs Carl Sainté on loan from New Mexico United

North Texas SC has today announced the loan of Carl Sainté from New Mexico United through the end of 2022. North Texas SC has an option to buy Sainté at the end of the loan in October 2022.

Sainté has appeared in five matches and started in one with 76 minutes played in USL Championship play. He was also part of the Haiti U-17s that played in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

While the player is undoubtedly interesting, the timing of the move is curious with just 4 games to play in the regular season. With the loan running through the end of October, Sainté has 2 and a half months to prove he’s worth buying.

We have to imagine he’s fairly cheap and someone obviously thinks he’s worth a flyer.

A quick google indicates Sainté is a holding mid. NTX has struggled to find an answer at the 6 this season, mostly playing various Academy kids there of late. So perhaps this addition is a late-season push to shore up the midfield.

Name: Carl Sainté

Pronunciation: Saint

Connect with Carl: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 9, 2002 (20)

Birthplace: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Hometown: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Nationality: Haiti

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Carl Sainté on loan from New Mexico United.

Carl Sainté, New Mexico United. (Courtesy New Mexico United)

Here's a preview of what you can expect from Carl 👀#CS16 pic.twitter.com/66J8ac0evs — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) August 15, 2022