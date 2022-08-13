FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (36 pts, 9-7-9) hosts 13th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (24 pts, 5-10-9) at Toyota Stadium tonight at 8 pm.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): Stream Only
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
Paxton Pomkyal trained some this week but remains questionable, so I’m putting him on the bench. Facundo Quignon remains out as is Brandon Servania.
I’m hearing Marco Farfan is good to go despite sitting out some training this week. Perhaps it was workload management? I’m curious if Jose Martinez might not start with his leg issues but I’m sticking with him for now.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Beni Redzic
Nanu
Paxton Pomykal
Eddie Munjoma
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor), Brandon Servania (pelvis)
QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal (thigh)
San Jose
OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal).
QUESTIONABLE: Eric Remedi (health and safety protocol)
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco
San Jose: Jackson Yueill
MLS Kit Assignment
The MLS intern forgot to do the league kit images again. But assume FCD is in home red/blue with Sanjose in road white (grey?).
Officials
REF: Victor Rivas
AR1: Jeffrey Greeson
AR2: Gjovalin Bori
4TH: Elton Garcia
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Matthew Nelson
RIVAS REGULAR SEASON:
53 games
4.13 Yellows/game
11 Reds
19 penalties
24.91 Fouls/game
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 9-7-9 (36 points – 3rd in West)
- SJ record: 5-10-9 (24 points – 13th in West)
- FCD vs. SJ all-time: 20-29-19 (80 goals scored, 105 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SJ all-time home: 12-12-9 (40 goals scored, 45 goals conceded)
San Jose is unbeaten in its last nine matches against FC Dallas (W4 D5).
FC Dallas has two wins, two draws and two losses in its last six games, scoring four times and conceding four times.
FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (12th in the league) with 34 goals scored and is tied for 13th in the league with 33 assists.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 27 goals in 25 matches this season, fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.863 winning percentage and 88-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.
Jeremy Ebobisse currently has a career-high 13 goals
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (93)
100 MLS STARTS
Jesús Ferreira — (90)
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (290)