FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (36 pts, 9-7-9) hosts 13th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (24 pts, 5-10-9) at Toyota Stadium tonight at 8 pm.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): Stream Only

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

Paxton Pomkyal trained some this week but remains questionable, so I’m putting him on the bench. Facundo Quignon remains out as is Brandon Servania.

I’m hearing Marco Farfan is good to go despite sitting out some training this week. Perhaps it was workload management? I’m curious if Jose Martinez might not start with his leg issues but I’m sticking with him for now.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI vs San Jose, August 13, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Beni Redzic

Nanu

Paxton Pomykal

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor), Brandon Servania (pelvis)

QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal (thigh)

San Jose

OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal).

QUESTIONABLE: Eric Remedi (health and safety protocol)

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

San Jose: Jackson Yueill

MLS Kit Assignment

The MLS intern forgot to do the league kit images again. But assume FCD is in home red/blue with Sanjose in road white (grey?).

Officials

REF: Victor Rivas

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Gjovalin Bori

4TH: Elton Garcia

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Matthew Nelson

RIVAS REGULAR SEASON:

53 games

4.13 Yellows/game

11 Reds

19 penalties

24.91 Fouls/game

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 9-7-9 (36 points – 3rd in West)

9-7-9 (36 points – 3rd in West) SJ record : 5-10-9 (24 points – 13th in West)

: 5-10-9 (24 points – 13th in West) FCD vs. SJ all-time : 20-29-19 (80 goals scored, 105 goals conceded)

: 20-29-19 (80 goals scored, 105 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ all-time home: 12-12-9 (40 goals scored, 45 goals conceded)

San Jose is unbeaten in its last nine matches against FC Dallas (W4 D5).

FC Dallas has two wins, two draws and two losses in its last six games, scoring four times and conceding four times.

FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (12th in the league) with 34 goals scored and is tied for 13th in the league with 33 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 27 goals in 25 matches this season, fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.863 winning percentage and 88-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

Jeremy Ebobisse currently has a career-high 13 goals

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (93)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (90)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (290)