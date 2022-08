FC Dallas hosted the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend and came away with a big victory.

Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some photos. I picked a handful of the shoots he brought back for your enjoyment in this space. You can find more of his pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (#20) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (#10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng (#16) passes the ball upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (#4) celebrates after scoring a goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Ema Twumasi (#22) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola (#7) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (#12) tries to run down a long pass during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar (#21) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (#29) during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (#8) winds up for a shot during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (#4), midfielder Sebastian Lletget (#12) and forward Jesus Ferreira (#10) celebrate after a goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 13: FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (#12) looks toward the sideline during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)