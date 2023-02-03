North Texas SC signs Boston College left back Tyshawn Rose

North Texas SC – the developmental team of FC Dallas – has announced the signing of Boston College defender Tyshawn Rose. Rose joins North Texas SC on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Based on the video clips below, Rose appears to be an offensive-minded left back.



“Tyshawn is a really exciting player that is going to come in and make an impact,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “As a defender that loves to get forward, he is going to be a great fit for our team and style of play.”



The 22-year-old Rose played five seasons for Boston College from 2018-22 (due to the pandemic college players were given an extra year of eligibility). Rose made 70 appearances (62 starts, 5640 minutes) with four assists at BC.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Tyshawn Rose

Pronunciation: tye-SHAWN

Connect with Tyshawn: Instagram

Position: Defender

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 30, 2000 (22)

Birthplace: East Hartford, Connecticut

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Boston College

Tyshawn Rose. (Courtesy Boston College)