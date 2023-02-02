Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Preseason 2023

by Dan Crooke

Our silly little player power rankings return for their fifth season! Everyone loves a good power ranking so we decided to rank every player under contract to FC Dallas and North Texas SC (with one additional name this time).

Of course, there’s nothing scientific about this, and don’t take it as a list of best to worst. We’re looking at who is playing well – and well, who is playing – as well as national team call-ups and transfer prospects. Who’s being talked up by the coaches, whose name is in the media, and which names are on the fans’ lips.

FC Dallas in Spain and North Texas has yet to start camp, so let’s get to it.

(Ranking by Buzz Carrick and Dan Crooke)

Starting XI

RankTrendingComments
1Jesus Ferreira
FCD (F)		High: 1Low: 1— 0The reigning MLS Young Player of the Year and FCD Golden Boot winner. He didn’t have the World Cup he wanted but he’s still the top man at FCD heading into the season. – Buzz
2Paul Arriola
FCD (F)		High: 2Low: 2— 0Back in the national team and receiving a lot of attention after his quote about showing his future kids that he didn’t quit after missing out on the World Cup. It’s hard to root against the guy. – Dan
3Alan Velasco
FCD (F)		High: 3Low: 3— 0Everyone expects the young Argentine to take a step forward this season. He certainly looked up for it in the one scrimmage we’ve seen this spring. – Buzz
4Sebastian Lletget
FCD (M)		High: 4Low: 4— 0No January camp invite, but when (Kellyn-aside) the midfield totaled just 12 caps, we shouldn’t have expected to see Da Boy. He looked great in the FCD/BSC scrimmage and has said he’s in the best shape of his life. – Dan
5Paxton Pomykal
FCD (M)		High: 5Low: 5— 0A January USMNT camp gets Pomykal some spotlight now that he’s been fit for two seasons. The club is trumpeting him as back to form and rewarded him with a new contract. Time to see a step forward then. – Buzz
6Maarten Paes
FCD (G)		High: 6Low: 6— 0A couple of iffy passes mixed with a phenomenal reaction save against Barcelona SC. With Cillessen and Krul not going another World Cup cycle, it’s a good time for the 24-year-old to put quality seasons together in a first-team setting. – Dan
7Marco Farfan
FCD (D)		High: 7Low: 7— 0Mr. Steady on the outside. The only concern here is getting him some time off and not burning him out like late 2022. – Buzz
8Jose Martínez
FCD (D)		High: 8Low: 8— 0Martinez should be starter #1… but Seba Ibeagha is being talked up by the coach, told me he’s got a different role than in LA, and has played a fair bit of LCB so far. We’ll need to see how that Martinez muscular issue is in 2023. – Dan
9Nkosi Tafari
FCD (D)		High: 9Low: 9— 0Enters ’23 as the presumptive right center back starter. Can he hold the spot and prove a consistent starter? Is it the year of Nkosi? – Buzz
10Tsiki Ntsabeleng
FCD (M)		High: 10Low: 10— 0Tsiki looked incredible in the scrimmage, coming into camp seemingly fitter than everyone. He’s gradually pushing Brandon Servania down the pecking order. – Dan
11Ema Twumasi
FCD (D)		High: 11Low: 11— 0Held off the challenge from the $600k salary Nanu in 2022. So FCD went out and spent $1.5 million on another right back. Can ET hold again? – Buzz

Yada

On The Bench

RankTrendingComments
12Justin Che
FCD (D)		High: 12Low: 12— 0Promoted to Hoffenheim’s first team and made two benches in the three games since. Che has played quite a bit of right wing to add to his right back and center back flexibility. – Dan
13Geovane Jesus
FCD (D)		High: 13Low: 13— 0$1.5 million is a lot of money for a right back. Expectations are high. – Buzz
14Edwin Cerrillo
FCD (M)		High: 14Low: 14— 0Looked decent in the scrimmage, certainly better than Quignon. Cerrillo needs to win the start in ’23 and not make the 6 a transfer target. – Dan
15Sebastien Ibeagha
FCD (D)		High: 15Low: 15— 0I keep saying he was brought in for depth. Can he prove me wrong? He’s been playing more left center back than we expected. – Buzz
16Brandon Servania
FCD (M)		High: 16Low: 16— 0A career-high 23 games in 2022 but we’re seeing Brandon Servania drop to 3rd linking 8 in the depth chart. We all agreed on last week’s pod that we wouldn’t be shocked to see him sold/traded before long. – Dan
17Facundo Quignon
FCD (M)		High: 17Low: 17— 0Word on the street was Facu was having a strong spring camp. Then he stank up the joint against Barcelona SC. $800k salary is a hefty burden on the bench. – Buzz
18Jader Obrian
FCD (F)		High: 18Low: 18— 0Got the start in the scrimmage and preceded to miss an absolute sitter. Obrian is a perfect late-game impact option on either side. – Dan
19Jose Mulato
FCD (F)		High: 19Low: 19— 0Love the potential on display at North Texas SC. But now isn’t the time for potential. If he can’t get it done when subbing for Ferreira FCD will need to go get a striker. – Buzz
20Bernard Kamungo
FCD (F)		High: 20Low: 20— 0A first-teamer now, challenging Obrian for wing time, and probably your third striker too. A little sloppy in the scrimmage. Wasn’t as fit to start camp as preferred. – Dan

Second XI

RankTrendingComments
21Jimmy Maurer
FCD (G)		High: 21Low: 21— 0Fantastic leader in training and the locker room. It’s a real bonus for the club to have a legit 2nd choice pushing the starter. Can Jimmy regain the starting spot in ’23? – Buzz
22Isaiah Parker
FCD (D)		High: 22Low: 22— 0Coach Estevez was keen to point out Parker has come a long way from last year, but that his mental lapses are still a concern. The second-year pro could’ve seen red twice, and seemed to get suckered in by the Barce players. Do you put him on the bench or try to find a USL-C/1 loan for experience? – Dan
23Nolan Norris
FCD (D)		High: 23Low: 23— 0Impressive performance at LCB vs BSC, he was the talk of the press box. The full CB conversion seems on and ahead of schedule. Don’t expect to see him with FCD much this year but what a future this kid may have. – Buzz
24Antonio Carrera
FCD (G)		High: 24Low: 24— 0Joined up with the team after U20 camp. As one of two GKs, Toño is a likely participant for USA in May’s U-20 World Cup. – Dan
25Dante Sealy
FCD (F)		High: 25Low: 25— 0Struggling to break through at PSV. Just 7 starts in 17 appearances (a paltry 650 minutes) for Jong PSV in the 22-23 season and only 1 goal to show for it, a PK. Loan ends in June. – Buzz
26Tarik Scott
FCD (F)		High: 26Low: 26— 0Tarik looked solid in the scrimmage, but is he best served at North Texas or does he need a bigger challenge? – Dan
27Collin Smith
FCD (D)		High: 27Low: 27— 0One of FIVE right backs on the club’s roster right now. He may get caught in the squeeze. This kid needs a loan badly. – Buzz
28Herbert Endeley
FCD (D/F)		High: 28Low: 28— 0The only draft pick kept around for the Marbella camp, Herbie impressed in tandem with Tarik Scott. – Dan
29André Costa
NTX (M)		High: 29Low: 29— 0Good enough to be involved with FCD in the spring, and even get taken to Spain, but not yet good enough for an FCD contract. – Buzz
30Amet Korça
FCD (D)		High: 30Low: 30— 0The fifth CB in the scrimmage Korça replaced Nolan Norris for the last 20 minutes. – Dan
31Hope Avayevu
NTX (F)		High: 31Low: 31— 0All expectations are that 2023 will be (should be?) the “Season of Hope” at North Texas SC. At least it better be if he’s going to get to FCD. – Buzz
32Carl Sainté
NTX (M)		High: 32Low: 32— 0A permanent addition as a holding mid following a loan from New Mexico United, Sainté will look to build on his four Haiti caps and follow Bernard Kamungo on the pathway to MLS. – Dan

In Reserve

RankTrendingComments
33Pablo Torre
NTX (F)		High: 33Low: 33— 0A young striker just 1 season out of high school. Love his mentality. Can he take over the NTX 9 position with Mulato at FCD? – Buzz
34Alejandro Araneda
NTX (M)		High: 34Low: 34— 0In the option year of his one-and-one deal for North Texas. It’ll be a much different midfield for NTX. – Dan
35Yeicar Perlaza
NTX (D)		High: 35Low: 35— 0The newest signing at NTX and the newest RB at the club. One of five, he’ll be competing with Endeley and Smith (if both are here) for PT. – Buzz
36Manuel Caicedo
NTX (D)		High: 36Low: 36— 0Literally just announced, we know nothing beyond being a left center back! – Dan

Comments

Any surprises to see Jesus Ferreira top the list? We’ll normally comment on the biggest upward and downward trends as the rankings change but this is the first lit of the season.

Right now, it’s who can put themselves in a stronger position before the season starts in a little under four weeks, and who could potentially earn a contract outside of those. We included Herbert Endeley as the only player in Marbella without a contract of some form.

