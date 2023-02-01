North Texas SC adds Colombian left center back Manuel Caicedo

North Texas SC has announced the loan signing of Colombian left center back Manuel Caicedo on loan from Cortuluá F.C. throughout the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. The loan includes an option to buy at the end of 2023.

“Manuel is a young talented player who has a high potential,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “We are excited about the roster we are putting together for the upcoming 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.”

The 19-year-old Caicedo came up from the Club Deportivo Cerrito system and joined Cortuluá F.C. in 2022. Caidedo has featured in 16 matches playing 1,440 minutes.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Manuel Alfonso Caicedo Quiñonez

Preferred Name: Manuel Caicedo

Pronunciation: mah-noo-EL kai-SEH-doh

Connect with Manuel: Instagram

Position: DefenderHeight: 6’3”

Weight: 196 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 20, 2004 (19)

Birthplace: Magui, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Manuel Alfonso Caicedo.