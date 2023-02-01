Categories International Soccer

FCD’s Malachi Molina named to Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Team

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FCD’s Malachi Molina named to Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Team

The Jamacia Football Federation has released the Reggae Boyz roster for the U17 Concacaf Championships and FC Dallas winger/outside back Malachi Molina has been named to the squad.

Jamaican ran extensive training camps to prep for the upcoming Championships and Molina has missed most of January to be with there.

Jamacia is in Group G and will face Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Schedule

DateOpponentVenue
Feb 12vs CubaEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores
Feb 14vs GuadeloupeEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores
Feb 16vs Costa RicaEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *