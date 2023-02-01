FCD’s Malachi Molina named to Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Team

The Jamacia Football Federation has released the Reggae Boyz roster for the U17 Concacaf Championships and FC Dallas winger/outside back Malachi Molina has been named to the squad.

Jamaican ran extensive training camps to prep for the upcoming Championships and Molina has missed most of January to be with there.

Jamacia is in Group G and will face Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Feb 12 vs Cuba Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Feb 14 vs Guadeloupe Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Feb 16 vs Costa Rica Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores