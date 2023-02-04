Categories Dallas Texans, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

Dallas Texans’ Sean Albritton named to Costa Rica U17s for Concacaf Championships

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Texans’ Sean Albritton named to Costa Rica U17s for Concacaf Championships

Forward Sean Albritton of the Dallas Texans has been named to U-17 Costa Rica National Team for the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Albriton plays for the Texas ECNL side.

Costa Rica is in Group G with Jamaica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Costa Rica Concacaf U17 Champ Schedule

DateOpponentVenue
February 12vs GuadeloupeEstadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City
February 14vs CubaEstadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City
February 16vs JamaicaEstadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City

