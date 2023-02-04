Dallas Texans’ Sean Albritton named to Costa Rica U17s for Concacaf Championships

Forward Sean Albritton of the Dallas Texans has been named to U-17 Costa Rica National Team for the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Albriton plays for the Texas ECNL side.

Costa Rica is in Group G with Jamaica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Costa Rica Concacaf U17 Champ Schedule

Date Opponent Venue February 12 vs Guadeloupe Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City February 14 vs Cuba Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City February 16 vs Jamaica Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City