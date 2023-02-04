Dallas Texans’ Sean Albritton named to Costa Rica U17s for Concacaf Championships

Forward Sean Albritton of the Dallas Texans has been named to U-17 Costa Rica National Team for the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Albriton plays for the Texas ECNL side.
Costa Rica is in Group G with Jamaica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.
Costa Rica Concacaf U17 Champ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|February 12
|vs Guadeloupe
|Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City
|February 14
|vs Cuba
|Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City
|February 16
|vs Jamaica
|Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City