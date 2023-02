According to a post on Instagram, FC Dallas Academy keeper Julian Eyestone has been called into US U17 camp in Guatemala as an alternate. With the 20-man roster instead of 23, this effectively means Eyestone is the 3rd keeper for the 17s?

The US is in Group F with Canada, T&T, and Barbados.

USA Schedule at Concacaf Championships

Estadio Pensativo, Antigua Guatemala

Feb 11 vs Barbados Feb 13 vs T&T Feb 15 vs Canada

Julian Eyestone, January 2023. (Courtesy Eyestone family)