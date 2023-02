FC Dallas striker Nayrobi Vargas has been named to the Honduras U17 side for the Concacaf UU17 Championship in Guatemala in February.

Honduras is in Group H with Haiti, El Salvador, and Suriname.

Honduras Schedule at Concacaf Championships

Estadio Pensativo, Antigua Guatemala

February 12 vs Suriname February 14 vs El Salvador February 16 vs Haiti

FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) dribbles through the midfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)