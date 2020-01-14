North Texas SC announces three foreign signings

North Texas SC opens training camp on February 10th and today announced three signings for their 2020 roster; Juan Manuel Alvarez, Pedro “Cuadrado” Conceição Alves and Alisson dos Santos Correa.
According to FCD, Alvarez is on a one year loan from CF Monterrey while Alves and Correa have signed one-year deals with NTXSC with options for 2021.
Alvarez played in the 2015 Dallas Cup SuperGroup with Monterrey winning Group C and knocking off River Plate 1-0 in the Semi-Final before falling to Coritiba 3-1 in the Final.
“We are extremely excited to be able to announce these new signings,” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny said. “All three of these young international players are going to come in and make an impact. We have high projections for these guys and they’re hungry to prove themselves. Coming off a championship year we are definitely not looking to take our foot off the gas. We are looking forward to a great season and I am excited for the fans to get to know these players.”
Alvarez is a 23-year-old defender from Monterrey’s youth Academy who joined their first team in 2017. He’s only made seven appearances across all competitions.
Alves is a 21-year-old Brazilian defender who most recently played in Paraguay for Club Guarani.
Correa is a 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder from Sau Paulo. He’s only played three senior games all in Brazil’s Copa Paulista.
Name: Juan Manuel Alvarez Hernandez
Pronunciation: Al-vah-rez
Position: Defender
DOB: July 1, 1996 (23)
Birthplace: Ahome, Mexico
Hometown: Ahome, Mexico
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Nationality: Mexico
Last Club: CF Monterrey
How Acquired: Signed on Jan. 14, 2020
Name: Pedro “Cuadrado” Conceição Alves
Pronunciation: Qua-drah-doh Con-say-sow
Position: Defender
DOB: January 6, 1999 (21)
Birthplace: Brazil
Hometown:
Height: 5-10
Weight: 165
Nationality: Brazil
Last Club: Club Guarani
How Acquired: Signed on Jan. 14, 2020
Name: Alisson dos Santos Correa
Pronunciation: Kor-eh-ah
Position: Midfielder
DOB: December 3, 1999 (20)
Birthplace: Brazil
Hometown: Sau Paulo
Height: 5-11
Weight: 176
Nationality: Brazil
Last Club: Sau Paulo FC
How Acquired: Signed on Jan. 14, 2020