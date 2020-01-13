FC Dallas ads three picks in the last two round of 2020 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas used the final two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday to pick three new players. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but the focus seemed to be on conference players of the year.
Due to the limited roster space on the FC Dallas roster, all three of the players will almost certainly have to make due with a North Texas SC contract.
66th Overall – Derek Waldeck, Stanford
Midfielder, 5’8″, 150 lbs from Santa Clarita, CA. 2019 All-Pac-12 First Team. Career: 89 games, 63 starts, 6 goals, 22 assists. 2019 Senior Class Award candidate. “Midfield engine” so he’s a 6’ish type it seems.
Name: Derek Waldeck
Drafted: 3rd Round, No. 66 overall
Position: Midfielder
DOB: February 1, 1998 (21)
College: Stanford
Hometown: Santa Clarita, California
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Nationality: USA
79th Overall – Anders Engebretsen, Saint Mary’s College
Forward, 5’8″ from Oslo, Norway. 2019 WCC Co-Player of the Year with 16 goals and 8 assists. Senior Class Award candidate. Career: 65 games, 52 starts, 33 goals, 16 assists. 2018 First Team in the All-West Team.
FCD picked up the 79th pick from MIA for the draft rights to Dylan Castanheira who FCD took in the 4th round of 2019.
Name: Anders Engebretsen
Drafted: 4th Round, No. 79 Overall
Position: Forward
DOB: January 8, 1996 (24)
College: Saint Mary’s College
Hometown: Oslo, Norway
Height: 5-8
Nationality: Norway
92nd Overall – Aidan Megally, Loyola Chicago
Midfielder, 6’0 from Park Ridge, Ill. 2019 MVC Player of the Year and College Soccer News All-America Third Team. 10 goals and 4 assists in 2019. 2018 & 2017 All-MVC Honorable Mention. Carrer: 75 games, 60 starts, 20 goals, and 5 assists.
“As a program, we couldn’t be prouder of Aidan and congratulate FC Dallas on not only drafting an outstanding player, but a great person as well,” Loyola head coach Neil Jones said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on recruiting very good players and making them great throughout their time with us. It is so nice to see that MLS teams recognize that future professional players continue to be produced here at Loyola.”
Name: Aidan Megally
Drafted: 4th Round, No. 92 Overall
Position: Midfielder
College: Loyola University
Hometown: Park Ridge, Illinois
Height: 6-0
Nationality: USA