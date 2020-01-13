FC Dallas ads three picks in the last two round of 2020 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas used the final two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday to pick three new players. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but the focus seemed to be on conference players of the year.

Due to the limited roster space on the FC Dallas roster, all three of the players will almost certainly have to make due with a North Texas SC contract.

66th Overall – Derek Waldeck, Stanford

Midfielder, 5’8″, 150 lbs from Santa Clarita, CA. 2019 All-Pac-12 First Team. Career: 89 games, 63 starts, 6 goals, 22 assists. 2019 Senior Class Award candidate. “Midfield engine” so he’s a 6’ish type it seems.

Derek Waldeck of Stanford selected 66th overall by FC Dallas in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. (Courtesy Stanford)

Name: Derek Waldeck

Drafted: 3rd Round, No. 66 overall

Position: Midfielder

DOB: February 1, 1998 (21)

College: Stanford

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Nationality: USA

79th Overall – Anders Engebretsen, Saint Mary’s College

Forward, 5’8″ from Oslo, Norway. 2019 WCC Co-Player of the Year with 16 goals and 8 assists. Senior Class Award candidate. Career: 65 games, 52 starts, 33 goals, 16 assists. 2018 First Team in the All-West Team.

FCD picked up the 79th pick from MIA for the draft rights to Dylan Castanheira who FCD took in the 4th round of 2019.

Anders Engebretsen of Saint Mary’s College selected 79th overall by FC Dallas in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. (Courtesy Saint Mary’s College)

Name: Anders Engebretsen

Drafted: 4th Round, No. 79 Overall

Position: Forward

DOB: January 8, 1996 (24)

College: Saint Mary’s College

Hometown: Oslo, Norway

Height: 5-8

Nationality: Norway

Another Gael gets the call.



Congrats to @AndersEngeb for being the second Saint Mary's player taken in this year's MLS #SuperDraft! Anders was chosen in the fourth round by @FCDallas. pic.twitter.com/mfAacvZvva — Saint Mary's Men's Soccer (@SMC_MSoccer) January 13, 2020

92nd Overall – Aidan Megally, Loyola Chicago

Midfielder, 6’0 from Park Ridge, Ill. 2019 MVC Player of the Year and College Soccer News All-America Third Team. 10 goals and 4 assists in 2019. 2018 & 2017 All-MVC Honorable Mention. Carrer: 75 games, 60 starts, 20 goals, and 5 assists.

“As a program, we couldn’t be prouder of Aidan and congratulate FC Dallas on not only drafting an outstanding player, but a great person as well,” Loyola head coach Neil Jones said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on recruiting very good players and making them great throughout their time with us. It is so nice to see that MLS teams recognize that future professional players continue to be produced here at Loyola.”

Aidan Megally of Loyola Chicago selected 92nd overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas. (Courtesy Loyola Chicago)

Name: Aidan Megally

Drafted: 4th Round, No. 92 Overall

Position: Midfielder

College: Loyola University

Hometown: Park Ridge, Illinois

Height: 6-0

Nationality: USA