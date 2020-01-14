Mexico to face Greece at AT&T Stadium March 29th

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced Mexico will then take on Greece at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday, March 29 in a match presented by AT&T. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. CT.

Mexico will also face the Czech Republic on Thursday, March 26, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Since both matches fall in the March FIFA dates all three squads should be high caliber.

Tickets for the two matches are now on sale via www.MexTour.org. For the ultimate fan experience at MexTour Dallas, All-Access packages are available which include an autographed jersey, meet and greet with former national team legends, VIP hospitality at the MexTour Live concert, and a post-game field experience at AT&T Stadium CLICK HERE. Inventory is limited.

Mexico has faced the 2014 European Champions Greece on three occasions, recording one win and two ties. The two teams last faced at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup in Germany, playing to a 0-0 tie.

Date

Opponent

Venue

City

Tickets

TV/Radio

March 26, 7:30 pm CT Czech Republic Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC www.ticketmaster.com TV: Univision Networks

Radio: Futbol de Primera March 29, 6 p.m. CT Greece AT&T

Stadium Arlington, TX www.seatgeek.com TV: Univision Networks

Radio: Futbol de Primera

The 2019 announcement by the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) of the Mexico National Team appearing at AT&T Stadium in 2020. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)