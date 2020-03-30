Nine FC Dallas U14s named to canceled US U14 Central Regional ID Camp

Lost in all this Coronavirus shutdown are some opportunities for young FC Dallas and other local players in US camps. One event that wasn’t announced by US Soccer was a U14 Central Regional ID Camp that was set for Bradenton, Florida, from March 18th to the 22nd. Nine FC Dallas players and one from Solar SC were named to the canceled camp.

Since these young men aren’t going to get that camp opportunity, I figure the least I could do is give them some publicity.

The Nine U14 FC Dallas players are: Gabrial Brandon, Henry Canizalez, Matthew Corcoran, Julian Eyestone, Kristian Kelley, Jack Minsky, Malachi Molina, Alejandro Urzua, and Nayrobi Vargas Valerio.

Zayan Ahmed is the player from Solar SC that was named to the camp.

I haven’t seen these kids much at all yet, I usually get my first real look at FCD Academy sides in the Super 14s at the Dallas Cup. Unfortunately for these young men, that event has also been canceled.

Here’s the little that I do know about the players selected, mostly what positions they play and their FC Dallas number.

US U14 Central Regional ID Camp Callups

5 Gabrial “Toro” Brandon – Center back.

3 Henry Canizalez – Left back. Man, what is it with FC Dallas and left backs?

8 Matthew Corcoran – A smooth passing and game controlling 6. Corcoran, I have seen play multiple times because he often plays up and starts with the U15s (including last year when that group was in the Dallas Cup Super 14s).

1 Julian Eyestone – Goalkeeper. And yes, he’s 6’3” at the age of 13.

27 Kristian Kelley – Forward with 15 goals this DA season. mostly used as a winger I think. He and his brother Kevin (FCD U15) joined FC Dallas this season. Both have been at Sevilla, PSG, and Barcelona prior to coming to Dallas.

32 Jack Minsky – Mid or forward. 2 goals this DA season but 21 combined the previous two seasons.

25 Malachi Molina – Forward. From the very limited amount I’ve seen the 14s, he looks really pacey and stresses back lines. 14 goals this year.

9 Alejandro Urzua – Midfielder, 2 goals this season.

34 Nayrobi Vargas Valerio – Forward, 6 goals this season.

20 Zayan Ahmed (Solar SC) – A forward, he’s got 8 goals in this DA season.

I’m starting to hear really good things about this U14 side, perhaps to rival the current amazing FCD U15s.

A lot will change of the next four or five years for these young men, including which of them we’re excited about as pro prospects. There is a lot of talent in these FCD teams and some of it may not be on this list today. We might have a very different list by the time these kids are U19s.

One name I was surprised not to see in the U14 camp is creative attacking mid 10 Jared Salazar. He’s got 9 goals in 16 games this year. I’ve heard some good things about him.