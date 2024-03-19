Nico Gordon called up to Montserrat National Team

North Texas SC defender Nico Gordon has been called up to the Montserrat National Team for two friendlies against Antigua. The camp will be held in Blakes, Montserrat from March 17-28.

Montserrat Coach Lee Bowyer is preparing his team for 2024 World Cup Qualifiers.



Gordon signed with North Texas SC in February from English side Birmingham City FC. Gordon was named NTX club captain.



Gordon registered his first cap for Montserrat on September 9, 2023, against Barbados in Concacaf Nations League play. Since then, he has six total caps for the Emerald Boys with 540 minutes played. Gordon is eligible to represent Montserrat via his mother.



Montserrat will start its FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers in the second round. They are in group D with Panama, Nicaragua, Guyana, and Belize.

North Texas SC midfielder Nico Gordon is fouled in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)