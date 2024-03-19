Categories Dallas Cup

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There’s been a roster missing from the U18s in the set I got from Dallas Cup and I finally got it today, the FCDY ECNL White 05/06 team.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 05/06

Coach: Neil Thornber

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 is in 15th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.91 points per game (3-7-2).

Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist
2022-23 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Place (U17s)

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Even though it says 05/06, these kids are all 2006s.

No.NamePos.
1Donovan PenningtonG
2Gustavo QuirozM
3Roman HernandezD
5Thomas HayesD
6Javier GonzalezM/D
6Christian NardelliF/M
7Jackson DerscheidM
8Israel PinaF/M
9John PerezD
11Jose DuranM
12Diego RodriguezM
13John LutinG
16Luis RomeroD
17Giovanni CasiasM/D
19Gael OlveraM
22Flavio GallardoM
25Jonathan ShepperdM
32Brian AvilaD

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 25NoonUnited FC U18 (Mexico)Richland 6
Mar 264 pmLas Vegas Sports Academy U18 Red 2006Toyota 16
Mar 274 pmSolar 06 NL-Pro HildebrandToyota 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *