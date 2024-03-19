FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There’s been a roster missing from the U18s in the set I got from Dallas Cup and I finally got it today, the FCDY ECNL White 05/06 team.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 05/06

Coach: Neil Thornber

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 is in 15th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.91 points per game (3-7-2).

Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist

2022-23 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Place (U17s)

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Even though it says 05/06, these kids are all 2006s.

No. Name Pos. 1 Donovan Pennington G 2 Gustavo Quiroz M 3 Roman Hernandez D 5 Thomas Hayes D 6 Javier Gonzalez M/D 6 Christian Nardelli F/M 7 Jackson Derscheid M 8 Israel Pina F/M 9 John Perez D 11 Jose Duran M 12 Diego Rodriguez M 13 John Lutin G 16 Luis Romero D 17 Giovanni Casias M/D 19 Gael Olvera M 22 Flavio Gallardo M 25 Jonathan Shepperd M 32 Brian Avila D

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL White 05/06 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 Noon United FC U18 (Mexico) Richland 6 Mar 26 4 pm Las Vegas Sports Academy U18 Red 2006 Toyota 16 Mar 27 4 pm Solar 06 NL-Pro Hildebrand Toyota 12