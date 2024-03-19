FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There’s been a roster missing from the U18s in the set I got from Dallas Cup and I finally got it today, the FCDY ECNL White 05/06 team.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL White 05/06
Coach: Neil Thornber
FCDY ECNL White 05/06 is in 15th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.91 points per game (3-7-2).
Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist
2022-23 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Place (U17s)
FCDY ECNL White 05/06 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
Even though it says 05/06, these kids are all 2006s.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Donovan Pennington
|G
|2
|Gustavo Quiroz
|M
|3
|Roman Hernandez
|D
|5
|Thomas Hayes
|D
|6
|Javier Gonzalez
|M/D
|6
|Christian Nardelli
|F/M
|7
|Jackson Derscheid
|M
|8
|Israel Pina
|F/M
|9
|John Perez
|D
|11
|Jose Duran
|M
|12
|Diego Rodriguez
|M
|13
|John Lutin
|G
|16
|Luis Romero
|D
|17
|Giovanni Casias
|M/D
|19
|Gael Olvera
|M
|22
|Flavio Gallardo
|M
|25
|Jonathan Shepperd
|M
|32
|Brian Avila
|D
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL White 05/06 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|Noon
|United FC U18 (Mexico)
|Richland 6
|Mar 26
|4 pm
|Las Vegas Sports Academy U18 Red 2006
|Toyota 16
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|Solar 06 NL-Pro Hildebrand
|Toyota 12