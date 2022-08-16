Michael Cortellessa called up for US U16 camp

FC Dallas’ versatile U16 Michael Cortellessa has been named to the US U16 team by U15 Head Coach Tom Heinneman for a camp in Chula Vista, CA, from August 18th to the 24th. Cortellessa can play multiple positions at a high level and has, perhaps half in jest, been compared to Ryan Hollingshead due to his versatility.

Also of interest, FC Dallas U15 coach, Alez Aldaz, will be involved as an assistant coach for the US U16s.

This U16 camp will take place in conjunction with the U17 camp.

U-16 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB) – AUGUST TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC), Christian Hodges (Columbus Crew), Patryk Stechnij (Chicago Fire FC)

DEFENDERS (8): Davi Alexandre (New York Red Bulls), Nicholas Almeida (Inter Miami CF), Michael Cortellessa (FC Dallas), Christian McFarlane (New York City FC), James Nyandjo (Charlotte FC), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union), Joshua Santiago (LAFC), Jeremiah White (Philadelphia Union)

MIDFIELDERS (7): DeCarlo Guerra (LAFC), Kyrome Lumsden (LAFC), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF), Leonardo Orejarena (Barca Residency Academy), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC), Ervin Torres Jr. (Austin FC), Blake Willey (Sacramento Republic FC)

FORWARDS (5): James Arteaga (LAFC), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC), Christian Coreas (LA Galaxy), Noah Santos (Portland Timbers), Gavin Turner (D.C. United)