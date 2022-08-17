FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (39 points, 10-7-9) hosts 1st in the East Philadelphia Union (48 points, 13-3-9) at Toyota Stadium tonight at 8 pm.

This is a litmus test for FC Dallas as the Union are one of the best teams in MLS. FCD has the home field advantage – all three Union losses have come on the road – and Los Toros will be relishing the chance to see just how they stack up.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): XA 21

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29

English Radio: Talk Radio 1190AM KFXR

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

This should be all in by Coach Nico Estevez, playing the best XI he can field in a massive test. FCD is going to find out how legit they are.

Here’s the big question, who plays in midfield?

I’m going all in and rolling with the Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal combo. Lletget will be playing the more aggressive role and Pomykal should shift to a more linking role. However, both these players are very soccer smart so expect some back and forth in these roles. Philly isn’t concerned with possession and defends fairly deep so expect the double 8s to go at them.

Facundo Quignon is questionable so I’ll stick him on the bench and leave Edwin Cerrillo at the 6. Cerrillo has played fairly well the last few games as he’s regained his confidence.

Everything else is pretty chalk.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas starting XI prediction vs Philadelphia Union, August 17, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Beni Redzic

Nanu

Paxton Pomykal

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Brandon Servania (pelvis)

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

Philadelphia Union

None

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

Philadelphia Union: None

MLS Kit Assignment

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union, August 17, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Nima Saghafi

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

SAGHAFI REGULAR SEASON:

104 games

3.96 Yellows/game

14 Reds

28 penalties

26.20 Fouls/game

More Game Info

FCD record: 10-7-9 (39 points – 3rd in West)

10-7-9 (39 points – 3rd in West) PHI record : 13-3-9 (48 points – 1st in East)

: 13-3-9 (48 points – 1st in East) FCD vs. PHI all-time : 7-2-4 (23 goals scored, 13 goals conceded)

: 7-2-4 (23 goals scored, 13 goals conceded) FCD vs. PHI all-time home: 6-0-1 (14 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

The Union have conceded the least amount of goals in the league, allowing just 19 goals in 25 matches. They are a defensive juggernaut.

Union Goalkeeper Andre Blake collected ten clean sheets, tied for second most in the league this season. He maintains a 0.76 GAA and has racked up 79 saves this season. Blake also has the highest save percentage in the league at 80.6%.

The Union have taken just one point in seven MLS trips to Dallas (D1 L6), including losing each of their last four visits. Philadelphia’s 0.14 points per match at Dallas is its lowest at any team its visited at least once.

The Union have won six of their last seven MLS matches (L1). The 18 points in that time are the most the Union have ever collected in a seven-match span in the club’s MLS history.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 28 goals in 26 matches this season, fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

FCD Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered six clean sheets. He has recorded 64 saves and has kept a 71.9% saves percentage.

Dániel Gazdag has five goals and three assists in his last seven MLS matches, contributing to at least one goal in six of those seven games.

Dániel Gazdag leads Union with 12 goals while Kai Wagner leads them with 11 assists.

Jesús Ferreira‘s 14 goals are the most by an FC Dallas player in a single MLS regular season since Jeff Cunningham had 17 in 2009.

Sebastian Lletget had 2 assists on August 13 against San Jose. It was the first time in Lletget’s career that he recorded multiple assists in an MLS match (185 games incl. playoffs).

Since 2015, FCD is 85-9-25 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 89-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Jesús Ferreira 2022 14

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Nkosi Tafari — (43)

50 MLS STARTS

Brandon Servania — (43)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (94)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (91)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (291)

OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — 304