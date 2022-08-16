Julian Eyestone called into US U17 camp

FC Dallas’ 6’6″ U17 goalkeeper Julian Eyestone is the lone FC Dallas player named to the US Under-17 Team by head coach Gonzalo Segares for a camp in Chula Vista, CA., from Aug. 18-24.

The current U17 cycle culminates with the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru. Concacaf announced today that the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, which will qualify four teams to Peru, will be held Feb. 11-26 in Guatemala.

Eyestone has spent the bulk of the summer training day-to-day with the FC Dallas first team.

U-17 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – AUGUST TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Nolan Anderson (Houston Dynamo FC; Murrieta, Calif.), Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

DEFENDERS (7): Ezequial Abadia-Reda (Inter Miami CF; Davie, Fla.), Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Dominic Bell (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Christian Diaz (LAFC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Tadeo Razo Sanchez (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Lazar Stefanovic (Toronto FC/CAN; Oakville, Canada)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Bajung Darboe (Philadelphia Union; Sun Prairie, Wisc.), Bento Estrela (New York Red Bulls; Bloomfield, N.J.), Alejandro Granados (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Aaron Heard (St. Louis CITY SC; Fairfax, Va.), Ian Shaul (Portland Timbers; North St. Paul, Minn.), Luke Zielinksi (Philadelphia Union; Weston, Conn.)

FORWARDS (7): Brian Carmona Romero (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Andre Gitau (Houston Dynamo FC; Richmond, Texas), Bryce Jamison (Barca Academy; Atlanta, Ga.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy, La Puente, Calif.), Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC; Menifee, Calif.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Adrian Wibowo (LAFC; Los Angeles, Calif.)