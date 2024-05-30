Michael Collodi named MLS Next Pro Goalkeeper of the Month for May

North Texas SC netminder Michael Collodi has been named MLS Next Pro Goalkeeper of the Month for May. Collodi made 4 out of 4 starts in May with 15 saves and 1 clean sheet but it was the quality of his work that earns him the nod.

“I am so pleased for Michael,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said about Collodi’s honor. “He is getting the recognition that he deserves. This recognition is a credit to himself, his family, his teammates, the FC Dallas Academy, and North Texas. In the off-season, we knew that we would be getting one heck of a competitor and person. He’s come in with an incredible mentality and has turned many heads at the club and now across MLS NEXT Pro. I’m proud of what he does daily with Kyle (Zobeck) and assure you that there is more to come from him.”

Collodi shut out Sporting KC II on May 5 and earned wins over Timbers2 and Real Monarchs. Despite Collodi made 4 saves in NTX’s only defeat of the year, to The Town FC on May 12 (a game NTXSC should have won).

Nolan Norris and Michael Collodi celebrate the North Texas SC win in PKs over Dynamo Dos on April 28, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)