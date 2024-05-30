Dallas Trinity FC fall schedule announced

The USL Super League today unveiled the Fall Schedule of the 2024/25 inaugural season with 14 games, seven home and several away. The Fall Schedule will kick off on Saturday, August 17, and close out on Saturday, December 14, ahead of a Winter Break.
The Spring Schedule will kick off in February and also include a balanced schedule of 14 games.
“Releasing the Fall Schedule is another milestone in the formation of the USL Super League,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. “Competing on a fall-to-spring calendar and playing a balanced schedule further aligns the league with the global game, which has always been our strategy. The Super League is thrilled to be providing elite players the opportunity to compete at the highest level and give fans the chance to watch top-tier on-field competition.”
Dallas Trinity FC Fall Schedule
Game times to be announced.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sun, Aug 18
|at Tampa Bay Sun FC
|Riverfront Stadium
|Sat, Sept 7
|vs DC Power FC
|Cotton Bowl
|Fri, Sept 13
|vs Lexington SC
|Cotton Bowl
|Wed, Sept 25
|at Brooklyn FC
|Maimonides Park
|Sun, Sept 29
|at Fort Lauderdale United FC
|NSU Soccer Stadium
|Sun, Oct 6
|at Spokane Zephyr FC
|ONE Spokane Stadium
|Wed, Oct 16
|at DC Power FC
|Audi Field
|Fri, Oct 25
|vs Carolina Ascent FC
|Cotton Bowl
|Sat, Nov 2
|vs Fort Lauderdale United FC
|Cotton Bowl
|Sat, Nov 9
|at Lexington SC
|Lexington Stadium
|Wed, Nov 20
|vs Spokane Zephyr FC
|Cotton Bowl
|Sat, Nov 23
|at Carolina Ascent FC
|American Legion Memorial Stadium
|Sun, Dec 8
|vs Tampa Bay Sun FC
|Cotton Bowl
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Brooklyn FC
|Cotton Bowl
Inaugural Competition Structure & Playoff Format
Each club will play 28 regular-season matches – 14 at home and 14 away – followed by playoffs.
The schedule has two phases – Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break.
The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025.
At the end of the season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs.
The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs
- Single-elimination
- Fixed-bracket
- Two semifinals and followed by the 2024/25 USL Super League Final.