Dallas Trinity FC fall schedule announced

The USL Super League today unveiled the Fall Schedule of the 2024/25 inaugural season with 14 games, seven home and several away. The Fall Schedule will kick off on Saturday, August 17, and close out on Saturday, December 14, ahead of a Winter Break.

The Spring Schedule will kick off in February and also include a balanced schedule of 14 games.

“Releasing the Fall Schedule is another milestone in the formation of the USL Super League,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. “Competing on a fall-to-spring calendar and playing a balanced schedule further aligns the league with the global game, which has always been our strategy. The Super League is thrilled to be providing elite players the opportunity to compete at the highest level and give fans the chance to watch top-tier on-field competition.”

Dallas Trinity FC Fall Schedule

Game times to be announced.

DateOpponentVenue
Sun, Aug 18at Tampa Bay Sun FCRiverfront Stadium
Sat, Sept 7vs DC Power FCCotton Bowl
Fri, Sept 13vs Lexington SCCotton Bowl
Wed, Sept 25at Brooklyn FCMaimonides Park
Sun, Sept 29at Fort Lauderdale United FCNSU Soccer Stadium
Sun, Oct 6at Spokane Zephyr FCONE Spokane Stadium
Wed, Oct 16at DC Power FCAudi Field
Fri, Oct 25vs Carolina Ascent FCCotton Bowl
Sat, Nov 2vs Fort Lauderdale United FCCotton Bowl
Sat, Nov 9at Lexington SCLexington Stadium
Wed, Nov 20vs Spokane Zephyr FCCotton Bowl
Sat, Nov 23at Carolina Ascent FCAmerican Legion Memorial Stadium
Sun, Dec 8vs Tampa Bay Sun FCCotton Bowl
Sat, Dec 14vs Brooklyn FCCotton Bowl

Inaugural Competition Structure & Playoff Format

Each club will play 28 regular-season matches – 14 at home and 14 away – followed by playoffs. 

The schedule has two phases – Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break.

The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025.

At the end of the season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. 

The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs

  • Single-elimination
  • Fixed-bracket
  • Two semifinals and followed by the 2024/25 USL Super League Final.

