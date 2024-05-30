Nolan Norris called into US U19s for South American trip

The US U19s are heading to South America for a set of games against Argentina and Uruguay, FC Dallas’ Nolan Norris has been called into the squad. Norris usually plays left back for this group rather than the central midfield spot he does for FCD.

Head Coach Michael Nsien has called 24 players for training camp prior to matches against Argentina on Friday, June 7 in Buenos Aires and Uruguay on Tuesday, June 11 in Montevideo. These camps are in preparation for this summer’s Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico, which will send four nations to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Also of note for Burn fans are former Academy products Julian Eyestone – who is signing with Brentford rather than FC Dallas – and Keyrol Figueroa – son of former FCD’er Maynor Figueroa who spent a season with FCD before joining Liverpool’s academy.

U19 June Training Camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.), Julian Eyestone (Unattached; Dallas, Texas)

DEFENDERS (8): Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Luca Bombino (LAFC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Drew Murray (SC Freiburg/GER; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Paulo Rudisill (Feyenoord/NED; Irvine, Calif.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bowie, Md.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Gladwyne, Pa.)