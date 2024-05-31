Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May 2024

by Dan Crooke

Okay we’re back on track as we finish out May’s rankings of all 53 contracted professional soccer ball kickers for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

As always, we throw out the metrics and get real scientific – maybe Maarten Paes’ constant CNN Indonesia coverage outweighs his performances, but this is just for fun! We look at who is playing well, who is playing at all, who our colleagues in the media are talking about, as well as the fans in a good old fashioned power ranking.

Starting XI

RankTrendComments
1Paes, Maarten
FCD (G)		High: 1Low: 2— 0Paes is playing some fabulous ball and he’s as lock a starter as there is. He’s so hype the FCD socials keep dropping Indonesian slang for his new 2 million followers. – Buzz
2Illarramendi, Asier
FCD (M)		High: 1Low: 4— 0His talent and game-reading are unmatched on this team. A few managed minutes from a *checks notes* strained butt, before back-to-back 90-minute appearances including a goal and assist vs RSL. – Dan
3Musa, Petar
FCD (F)		High: 3Low: 12▲ 15 goals makes him FCD’s leading scorer. 6 starts in May with 2 goals. Had a baby and was back at it right away. Warrior mentality. – Buzz
4Tafari, Nkosi
FCD (D)		High: 2Low: 4▼ 1Still not super consistent but FCD’s highest performing center back either way. A silly red in midweek but he’s played 712 minutes in the past month alone – which is more than Farrington, Endeley, and Norris have combined for so far in 2024. – Dan
5Junqua, Sam
FCD (D)		High: 5Low: 9▲ 17 starts in May and he may be doing it banged up as he had his thigh wrapped last game. Is there even a 2nd choice left CB? – Buzz
6Delgado, Patrickson
FCD (M)		High: 6Low: 32▲ 6Three goals and an assist in his last three games. Patrickson has proven himself versatile in that box midfield. Well worth cracking the top 10 for the first time! – Dan
7Farfan, Marco
FCD (D)		High: 7Low: 17▲ 3Another defender with 7 starts in May. A consummate pro with a defensive-first mindset that pairs with the coach. Wouldn’t mind a little more offense though. – Buzz
8Ferreira, Jesus
FCD (F)		High: 6Low: 11— 0Picked up a knock in the Tampa game and missed RSL, but made a comeback off the bench on Wednesday night. Still only one complete game on the season. – Dan
9Ibeagha, Sebastien
FCD (D)		High: 7Low: 10▼ 2Hey look, a lock defensive starter not getting rotated! What a surprise! 7 starts in May. Solid is about all we can say. Opposition often press triggers when the ball is at his feat. – Buzz
10Fraser, Liam
FCD (M)		High: 5Low: 10▼ 5A thigh injury sat the Canadian Destroyer for two games but he’s back playing on the higher end of managed minutes. – Dan
11Arriola, Paul
FCD (F)		High: 3Low: 11▼ 2Missed some of May with injury but has started 2 straight since returning and scored his first goal this season. Amazing off the field, buy needs to justify that salary on it. – Buzz
Patrickson Delgado shoots for goal on a breakaway vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Patrickson Delgado shoots for goal on a breakaway vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

RankTrendComments
12Twumasi, Ema
FCD (D)		High: 12Low: 19▲ 4Ema is starting to figure out the attacking aspect of the wingback role. Unlucky to get caught up field on the RSL equalizer. – Dan
13Lletget, Sebastian
FCD (M)		High: 5Low: 15▼ 2Also back from injury but can’t find his way back into the defensive first XI. Just 3 subs stints in May. – Buzz
14Kamungo, Bernard
FCD (F)		High: 8Low: 15▲ 1Missed the latest US U-23 camp but his minutes with FCD are picking up. – Dan
15Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
FCD (M)		High: 15Low: 24▲ 2For a short while Tsiki his new heights in PT with 3 starts (2 in Cup) and 2 sub appearances in May, But that seems to have ended as the roster got healthy. – Buzz
16Farrington, Logan
FCD (F)		High: 12Low: 16▼ 3The Open Cup savior hasn’t featured in the last two league games, but he’s looking sharp any time he does get on the field whether it’s central or wide. – Dan
17Endeley, Herbert
FCD (D)		High: 16Low: 18▲ 12 Cup starts and 2 sub appearances in May for FCD, he getting looks. Herbie’s got some food offense but the D needs work. – Buzz
18Sainte, Carl
FCD (M)		High: 18Low: 29▲ 2When Nico was asked about Tafari’s red, he made a point of mentioning Sainte as a guy who could start against LAFC. – Dan
19Sealy, Dante
FCD (M)		High: 7Low: 19— 0Continues to get all the PT off the bench but two straight mental errors led to goals in the last 2 games. Moving in the wrong direction. – Buzz
20Ansah, Eugene
FCD (F)		High: 13Low: 20▼ 6Ansah hasn’t even made the roster last two league games and didn’t get on the field in the Open Cup. – Dan
21Gonzalez, Omar
FCD (D)		High: 18Low: 22▲ 1Omar is just getting a few minutes here and there but he’s here for his experience and wisdom in the locker room as much as on the pitch. Gonna need him this weekend though. – Buzz
22Maurer, Jimmy
FCD (G)		High: 17Low: 22▼ 1An important part of the team off the field. – Dan
23Scott, Tarik
FCD (F)		High: 23Low: 26— 0Tarik is North Texas SC’s leading scorer with 5 goals. Has 13 key passes too. How soon before he gets a first-team sniff? – Buzz
24Garcia, Diego
NTX (M)		High: 23Low: 25▲ 1Running the show for North Texas SC and another goal since the mid-month ranking. Surely a Homegrown in waiting. – Dan
25Norris, Nolan
FCD (M)		High: 22Low: 25▼ 1Norris is back with US U19s where he’s the left back starter. He got a start for FCD vs Dynamo and looked good then a sub vs RSL. But 7 yellow cards in 8 games across MLS and MLSNP remains an issue. – Buzz
26Collodi, Michael
NTX (G)		High: 26Low: 35▲ 2MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper of the month. – Dan
FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Ema Twumasi. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Ema Twumasi. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team

RankTrendComments
27Pondeca, Tomas
FCD (M)		High: 27Low: 34▲ 4Now that he’s healthy, he’s started the last 4 and become the lynchpin in the Los Toritos midfield with Norris at FCD.
28Pedrinho
NTX (M)		High: 28Low: 42▲ 2Goals in each of his last two games. – Dan
29Humphrey, Turner
NTX (D)		High: 29Low: 40▲ 4Improving at a rapid rate and fast looking like an MLS-level talent. He’s started 8 of 10 for NTX and might be their best defender already. – Buzz
30Carrera, Antonio
FCD (G)		High: 23Low: 30▼ 3Not in the roster for NCFC and back training with Dallas, but it’s not a recall. This is a strange loan. – Dan
31Gordon, Nico
FCD (F)		High: 29Low: 31▼ 24 starts in May. The Captain is a lock unless he’s injured. – Buzz
32Sali, Enes
FCD (F)		High: 26Low: 32▼ 6Starting games but he’s an expensive option to not be statistically dominated MLSNP games. – Dan
33Parker, Isaiah
FCD (M)		High: 32Low: 37▼ 17 straight starts for the Jr side, he’s playing well and seems to be a lock even if he’ll never get that 1st team chance. – Buzz
34Korca, Amet
FCD (D)		High: 27Low: 34— 0A 25-minute sub appearance after a month-long layout. – Dan
35Molina, Malachi
NTX (D)		High: 35Low: 45— 0Are we seeing the emergence we’ve been waiting for? 4 straight starts since Endeley rejoined FCD and Molina’s confidence is sky high. – Buzz
36Mendonca, Nick
NTX (M)		High: 30Low: 36— 0A rare start against Timbers 2. His contributions are not lining up with his time at MNUFC 2. – Dan
37Zanne, Abdoul
NTX (M)		High: 34Low: 43— 0Early season starts have dwindled to a reserve role with 3 sub appearances and just 1 start in May. – Buzz
Turner Humphrey makes his first start for North Texas SC at St Louis City, March 24, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Turner Humphrey makes his first start for North Texas SC at St Louis City, March 24, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

RankTrendComments
38Ramirez, Anthony
NTX (M)		High: 35Low: 40▲ 2Only 22 minutes played in May. – Dan
39Henry-Scott, Malik
FCD (F)		High: 36Low: 39▼ 1His last game was May 5th. We assume he’s hurt but North Texas SC doesn’t report injuries. – Buzz
40Pepi, Diego
NTX (F)		High: 31Low: 40▼ 1A 25-minute run out on Friday was the little train’s first action of May. – Dan
41Westergren, Mads
NTX (D)		High: 41Low: 47▲ 3Since signing he’s moved up and into the rotation. 2 sub appearances and then started the last game. Is he moving into the lineup? – Buzz
42Mulato, Jose
FCD (F)		High: 42Low: 49▲ 1Mulato got his first start for San Antonio this past week, lasting 57 minutes. – Dan
43Urzua, Alejandro
FCD (M)		High: 30Low: 44▼ 2Just 1 game for 3 minutes since his return from injury. This is not where a player of this talent needs to be. If he can’t stay healthy, the career will be short. – Buzz
44Lacy, Dylan
NTX (M)		High: 39Low: 44▼ 2Didn’t make a bench in May. – Dan
45Taboada, Lautaro
NTX (F)		High: 38Low: 45— 0For the season he’s played in just 2 games for a total of 4 minutes. Last seen early April. He’s at least 3rd on the depth chart at 9. That’s not good. – Buzz
46Orejarena, Leonardo
NTX (M)		High: 38Low: 46— 0Orejarena is making benches. – Dan
47Londe, Leonard
NTX (F)		High: 44Low: 47— 02024’s open trialist signing has 0 minutes played. I see him at games, kind of off to the sides warming up by himself. There’s little to go on. – Buzz
48Darub, Victor
NTX (G)		High: 45Low: 48— 0Backup GK hanging out on the bench. – Dan
49Isaiah Kaakoush
NTX (M)		High: 49Low: 49— 0The Newest Academy 6 signing from the US U15s. Former Barca USA, former Phoenix Rising. FCD has homegrown rights from RSL. Like Orejarena, he’s really more of a paid Academy player than anything. – Buzz
50Jesus, Geovane
FCD (D)		High: 46Low: 50— 0We’re getting close to Geovane’s return to training. How aggressively Nico will try to involve him – as potentially the best-suited wingback on the roster – will be interesting. – Dan
51Velasco, Alan
FCD (M)		High: 47Low: 51— 09-12 months is the “usual” ACL recovery window. 9 months for Alan will be August (surgery on Nov 2, 2023). Keep your fingers crossed. – Buzz
52Rose, Tyshawn
NTX (D)		High: 48Low: 52— 0Rehabbing an ACL for the remainder of the year. – Dan
53Pomykal, Paxton
FCD (M)		High: 11Low: 53— 0Get well!! Next year will be here soon enough. – Buzz
Mads Westergren rises for a header against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)
Mads Westergren rises for a header against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Thoughts and Comments

There isn’t a lot of drastic movement this time – in part with the period only lasting two weeks, and you’ve got two teams locked in very different positions but without a varying level of play.

Of course, Indonesian celebrity Maarten Paes is on top. He’s currently waiting to find out if he can join his new countrymen for World Cup Qualifying this coming week.

Patrickson Delgado made the biggest gain off the back of a run of games in the FCD midfield and three goals. The Ecuadorian moved up six spots to break into our starting XI for the first time.

Eugene Ansah and Enes Sali endured the biggest drops, also six spots. Ansah hasn’t even made the first team roster for the past two games falling behind Logan Farrington and Bernard Kamungo as the backups to Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa.

Sali is getting plenty of minutes for North Texas SC, but he’s not grabbing ahold of games. Sali is effectively an expensive Homegrown, but he’s making double what Delgado is, more than Sam Junqua and Omar Gonzalez combined. Even in taking into account the salary cap hit of a U22 initiative roster spot, he’s still a long way from contributing as much as Farrington, Kamungo, Ntsabeleng, or Sainte (His salary is only $3,900 less than those four combined, and his cap hit is double any of theirs).

June is a tough month for the boys in red blue, carrying on the top four with #3 & #4 on the road. North Texas looks to continue a table-topping month, starting with LAFC2 who are only a point behind.

