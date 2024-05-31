FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May 2024

Okay we’re back on track as we finish out May’s rankings of all 53 contracted professional soccer ball kickers for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

As always, we throw out the metrics and get real scientific – maybe Maarten Paes’ constant CNN Indonesia coverage outweighs his performances, but this is just for fun! We look at who is playing well, who is playing at all, who our colleagues in the media are talking about, as well as the fans in a good old fashioned power ranking.

Starting XI

Rank Trend Comments 1 Paes, Maarten

FCD (G) High: 1 Low: 2 — 0 Paes is playing some fabulous ball and he’s as lock a starter as there is. He’s so hype the FCD socials keep dropping Indonesian slang for his new 2 million followers. – Buzz 2 Illarramendi, Asier

FCD (M) High: 1 Low: 4 — 0 His talent and game-reading are unmatched on this team. A few managed minutes from a *checks notes* strained butt, before back-to-back 90-minute appearances including a goal and assist vs RSL. – Dan 3 Musa, Petar

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 12 ▲ 1 5 goals makes him FCD’s leading scorer. 6 starts in May with 2 goals. Had a baby and was back at it right away. Warrior mentality. – Buzz 4 Tafari, Nkosi

FCD (D) High: 2 Low: 4 ▼ 1 Still not super consistent but FCD’s highest performing center back either way. A silly red in midweek but he’s played 712 minutes in the past month alone – which is more than Farrington, Endeley, and Norris have combined for so far in 2024. – Dan 5 Junqua, Sam

FCD (D) High: 5 Low: 9 ▲ 1 7 starts in May and he may be doing it banged up as he had his thigh wrapped last game. Is there even a 2nd choice left CB? – Buzz 6 Delgado, Patrickson

FCD (M) High: 6 Low: 32 ▲ 6 Three goals and an assist in his last three games. Patrickson has proven himself versatile in that box midfield. Well worth cracking the top 10 for the first time! – Dan 7 Farfan, Marco

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 17 ▲ 3 Another defender with 7 starts in May. A consummate pro with a defensive-first mindset that pairs with the coach. Wouldn’t mind a little more offense though. – Buzz 8 Ferreira, Jesus

FCD (F) High: 6 Low: 11 — 0 Picked up a knock in the Tampa game and missed RSL, but made a comeback off the bench on Wednesday night. Still only one complete game on the season. – Dan 9 Ibeagha, Sebastien

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 10 ▼ 2 Hey look, a lock defensive starter not getting rotated! What a surprise! 7 starts in May. Solid is about all we can say. Opposition often press triggers when the ball is at his feat. – Buzz 10 Fraser, Liam

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 10 ▼ 5 A thigh injury sat the Canadian Destroyer for two games but he’s back playing on the higher end of managed minutes. – Dan 11 Arriola, Paul

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 11 ▼ 2 Missed some of May with injury but has started 2 straight since returning and scored his first goal this season. Amazing off the field, buy needs to justify that salary on it. – Buzz

Patrickson Delgado shoots for goal on a breakaway vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

Rank Trend Comments 12 Twumasi, Ema

FCD (D) High: 12 Low: 19 ▲ 4 Ema is starting to figure out the attacking aspect of the wingback role. Unlucky to get caught up field on the RSL equalizer. – Dan 13 Lletget, Sebastian

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 15 ▼ 2 Also back from injury but can’t find his way back into the defensive first XI. Just 3 subs stints in May. – Buzz 14 Kamungo, Bernard

FCD (F) High: 8 Low: 15 ▲ 1 Missed the latest US U-23 camp but his minutes with FCD are picking up. – Dan 15 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki

FCD (M) High: 15 Low: 24 ▲ 2 For a short while Tsiki his new heights in PT with 3 starts (2 in Cup) and 2 sub appearances in May, But that seems to have ended as the roster got healthy. – Buzz 16 Farrington, Logan

FCD (F) High: 12 Low: 16 ▼ 3 The Open Cup savior hasn’t featured in the last two league games, but he’s looking sharp any time he does get on the field whether it’s central or wide. – Dan 17 Endeley, Herbert

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 18 ▲ 1 2 Cup starts and 2 sub appearances in May for FCD, he getting looks. Herbie’s got some food offense but the D needs work. – Buzz 18 Sainte, Carl

FCD (M) High: 18 Low: 29 ▲ 2 When Nico was asked about Tafari’s red, he made a point of mentioning Sainte as a guy who could start against LAFC. – Dan 19 Sealy, Dante

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 19 — 0 Continues to get all the PT off the bench but two straight mental errors led to goals in the last 2 games. Moving in the wrong direction. – Buzz 20 Ansah, Eugene

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 20 ▼ 6 Ansah hasn’t even made the roster last two league games and didn’t get on the field in the Open Cup. – Dan 21 Gonzalez, Omar

FCD (D) High: 18 Low: 22 ▲ 1 Omar is just getting a few minutes here and there but he’s here for his experience and wisdom in the locker room as much as on the pitch. Gonna need him this weekend though. – Buzz 22 Maurer, Jimmy

FCD (G) High: 17 Low: 22 ▼ 1 An important part of the team off the field. – Dan 23 Scott, Tarik

FCD (F) High: 23 Low: 26 — 0 Tarik is North Texas SC’s leading scorer with 5 goals. Has 13 key passes too. How soon before he gets a first-team sniff? – Buzz 24 Garcia, Diego

NTX (M) High: 23 Low: 25 ▲ 1 Running the show for North Texas SC and another goal since the mid-month ranking. Surely a Homegrown in waiting. – Dan 25 Norris, Nolan

FCD (M) High: 22 Low: 25 ▼ 1 Norris is back with US U19s where he’s the left back starter. He got a start for FCD vs Dynamo and looked good then a sub vs RSL. But 7 yellow cards in 8 games across MLS and MLSNP remains an issue. – Buzz 26 Collodi, Michael

NTX (G) High: 26 Low: 35 ▲ 2 MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper of the month. – Dan

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Ema Twumasi. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team

Rank Trend Comments 27 Pondeca, Tomas

FCD (M) High: 27 Low: 34 ▲ 4 Now that he’s healthy, he’s started the last 4 and become the lynchpin in the Los Toritos midfield with Norris at FCD. 28 Pedrinho

NTX (M) High: 28 Low: 42 ▲ 2 Goals in each of his last two games. – Dan 29 Humphrey, Turner

NTX (D) High: 29 Low: 40 ▲ 4 Improving at a rapid rate and fast looking like an MLS-level talent. He’s started 8 of 10 for NTX and might be their best defender already. – Buzz 30 Carrera, Antonio

FCD (G) High: 23 Low: 30 ▼ 3 Not in the roster for NCFC and back training with Dallas, but it’s not a recall. This is a strange loan. – Dan 31 Gordon, Nico

FCD (F) High: 29 Low: 31 ▼ 2 4 starts in May. The Captain is a lock unless he’s injured. – Buzz 32 Sali, Enes

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 32 ▼ 6 Starting games but he’s an expensive option to not be statistically dominated MLSNP games. – Dan 33 Parker, Isaiah

FCD (M) High: 32 Low: 37 ▼ 1 7 straight starts for the Jr side, he’s playing well and seems to be a lock even if he’ll never get that 1st team chance. – Buzz 34 Korca, Amet

FCD (D) High: 27 Low: 34 — 0 A 25-minute sub appearance after a month-long layout. – Dan 35 Molina, Malachi

NTX (D) High: 35 Low: 45 — 0 Are we seeing the emergence we’ve been waiting for? 4 straight starts since Endeley rejoined FCD and Molina’s confidence is sky high. – Buzz 36 Mendonca, Nick

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 36 — 0 A rare start against Timbers 2. His contributions are not lining up with his time at MNUFC 2. – Dan 37 Zanne, Abdoul

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 43 — 0 Early season starts have dwindled to a reserve role with 3 sub appearances and just 1 start in May. – Buzz

Turner Humphrey makes his first start for North Texas SC at St Louis City, March 24, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

Rank Trend Comments 38 Ramirez, Anthony

NTX (M) High: 35 Low: 40 ▲ 2 Only 22 minutes played in May. – Dan 39 Henry-Scott, Malik

FCD (F) High: 36 Low: 39 ▼ 1 His last game was May 5th. We assume he’s hurt but North Texas SC doesn’t report injuries. – Buzz 40 Pepi, Diego

NTX (F) High: 31 Low: 40 ▼ 1 A 25-minute run out on Friday was the little train’s first action of May. – Dan 41 Westergren, Mads

NTX (D) High: 41 Low: 47 ▲ 3 Since signing he’s moved up and into the rotation. 2 sub appearances and then started the last game. Is he moving into the lineup? – Buzz 42 Mulato, Jose

FCD (F) High: 42 Low: 49 ▲ 1 Mulato got his first start for San Antonio this past week, lasting 57 minutes. – Dan 43 Urzua, Alejandro

FCD (M) High: 30 Low: 44 ▼ 2 Just 1 game for 3 minutes since his return from injury. This is not where a player of this talent needs to be. If he can’t stay healthy, the career will be short. – Buzz 44 Lacy, Dylan

NTX (M) High: 39 Low: 44 ▼ 2 Didn’t make a bench in May. – Dan 45 Taboada, Lautaro

NTX (F) High: 38 Low: 45 — 0 For the season he’s played in just 2 games for a total of 4 minutes. Last seen early April. He’s at least 3rd on the depth chart at 9. That’s not good. – Buzz 46 Orejarena, Leonardo

NTX (M) High: 38 Low: 46 — 0 Orejarena is making benches. – Dan 47 Londe, Leonard

NTX (F) High: 44 Low: 47 — 0 2024’s open trialist signing has 0 minutes played. I see him at games, kind of off to the sides warming up by himself. There’s little to go on. – Buzz 48 Darub, Victor

NTX (G) High: 45 Low: 48 — 0 Backup GK hanging out on the bench. – Dan 49 Isaiah Kaakoush

NTX (M) High: 49 Low: 49 — 0 The Newest Academy 6 signing from the US U15s. Former Barca USA, former Phoenix Rising. FCD has homegrown rights from RSL. Like Orejarena, he’s really more of a paid Academy player than anything. – Buzz 50 Jesus, Geovane

FCD (D) High: 46 Low: 50 — 0 We’re getting close to Geovane’s return to training. How aggressively Nico will try to involve him – as potentially the best-suited wingback on the roster – will be interesting. – Dan 51 Velasco, Alan

FCD (M) High: 47 Low: 51 — 0 9-12 months is the “usual” ACL recovery window. 9 months for Alan will be August (surgery on Nov 2, 2023). Keep your fingers crossed. – Buzz 52 Rose, Tyshawn

NTX (D) High: 48 Low: 52 — 0 Rehabbing an ACL for the remainder of the year. – Dan 53 Pomykal, Paxton

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 53 — 0 Get well!! Next year will be here soon enough. – Buzz

Mads Westergren rises for a header against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Thoughts and Comments

There isn’t a lot of drastic movement this time – in part with the period only lasting two weeks, and you’ve got two teams locked in very different positions but without a varying level of play.

Of course, Indonesian celebrity Maarten Paes is on top. He’s currently waiting to find out if he can join his new countrymen for World Cup Qualifying this coming week.

Patrickson Delgado made the biggest gain off the back of a run of games in the FCD midfield and three goals. The Ecuadorian moved up six spots to break into our starting XI for the first time.

Eugene Ansah and Enes Sali endured the biggest drops, also six spots. Ansah hasn’t even made the first team roster for the past two games falling behind Logan Farrington and Bernard Kamungo as the backups to Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa.

Sali is getting plenty of minutes for North Texas SC, but he’s not grabbing ahold of games. Sali is effectively an expensive Homegrown, but he’s making double what Delgado is, more than Sam Junqua and Omar Gonzalez combined. Even in taking into account the salary cap hit of a U22 initiative roster spot, he’s still a long way from contributing as much as Farrington, Kamungo, Ntsabeleng, or Sainte (His salary is only $3,900 less than those four combined, and his cap hit is double any of theirs).

June is a tough month for the boys in red blue, carrying on the top four with #3 & #4 on the road. North Texas looks to continue a table-topping month, starting with LAFC2 who are only a point behind.