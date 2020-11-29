Match Photos: Roja Invierno opening day doubleheader

Among the Opening Day games for the 2020 Roja League Invierno was a doubleheader at Texas Women’s University in Denton. 3rd Degree photog Daniel McCollough was on hand to bring us the action between Denton Estudiantes and Foro 360 Pro in game one as well as Denton Diablos and FC Harrington in game two.

Disclaimer: we freely admit to not knowing who all these players are. We do have rosters but some numbers are missing from the rosters and other numbers don’t match names we do know. So we’ve done the best we can. If you have a name or a fix for us, comment down below.

If you are interested in licensing, purchasing, or usage of these pics please contact Daniel McCollough directly (@danielm_photo on Twitter).

Foro 360 Pro midfielder Jaime Lovegrove passes the ball in the first half of the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes midfielder scores the opening goal of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos striker Antonio Perez wins the ball and scores the only goal of the Rojo League match. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes midfielder Harvey Castro dribbles upfield in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos striker Antonio Perez dives in to win the ball in the first half of the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Harrington goalkeeper Carson Williams saves the shot by Diablos striker Antonio Perez in the first half of the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder heads the ball into the box in the first half of the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder cuts inside in the first of the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Foro 360 Pro defender Michel Garbini with the sliding tackle to stop the Estudiantes’ William Hitchcock. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes striker Sam Coad scores in the second half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes and Foro 360 Pro midfielders go up for a wild header in the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Foro 360 Pro midfielder saves the ball from going out in the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Foro 360 Pro midfielder Juan Salas goes up for the header in the Roja League match against William Hitchcock of Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes midfielder Harvey Castro scores the PK to retake the lead in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez shoots in the first half of the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)