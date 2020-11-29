Categories FC Dallas

Roja Invierno – opening day roundup

It was opening day of the Roja League Invierno on Saturday as the local winter league kicked off in the cold and rain. There were four matchups in the eight-team league featuring some of the top semi-pro local talent.

Estudiantes vs Foro 360

The defending Champion Denton Estudiantes kicked off the Invierno with a big win.

Denton Estudiantes5
Foro 360 Pro2
FINAL

Jasub Flores and Sam Coad scored two of the goals for DDE.

Vaqueros vs Irving FC

Ft Worth Vaqueros0
Irving FC0
FINAL

All even in this one.

Diablos vs Harrington

Denton Diablos1
FC Harrington0
FINAL

Antonio Perez had the only goal of the match.

Legends vs Inocentes

Premier Legends4
Inocentes FC4

10 man Inocentes (keeper red card) were down 4-1 at the half and came back to draw Premier Legends, 4-4 in a wet and wild match at Polytech HS.

Jaden Servania, Jose Ortiz (2), and Alen Velasco scored for Legends. No info is available on the IFC goal scorers at this time.

Standings After matchday One

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Estudiantes3523
2Diablos3101
3Legends1440
Inocentes1440
5Vaqueros1000
Irving FC1000
7FC Harrington001-1
8Foro 360025-3

Matchday Two – Sat., December 5th

Here’s the schedule for the next Roja Invierno matchday.

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Inocentes FC vs Irving FC7:30Fort Worth Polytech High School
FC Harrington vs Premier Legends *6 pmForo Soccer Club
Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros *8 pmForo Soccer Club
Antonio Perez
Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez shoots in the first half of the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

