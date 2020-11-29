Roja Invierno – opening day roundup

It was opening day of the Roja League Invierno on Saturday as the local winter league kicked off in the cold and rain. There were four matchups in the eight-team league featuring some of the top semi-pro local talent.

Estudiantes vs Foro 360

The defending Champion Denton Estudiantes kicked off the Invierno with a big win.

Denton Estudiantes 5 Foro 360 Pro 2 FINAL

Jasub Flores and Sam Coad scored two of the goals for DDE.

Your starting XI for the Estudiantes!😈⚽️😈 #SomosEstudiantes pic.twitter.com/ZhFdmRyXkY — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) November 28, 2020

Vaqueros vs Irving FC

Ft Worth Vaqueros 0 Irving FC 0 FINAL

All even in this one.

Diablos vs Harrington

Denton Diablos 1 FC Harrington 0 FINAL

Antonio Perez had the only goal of the match.

Antonio Perez with the first goal of the match! 1-0 Diablos! #SomosDiablos pic.twitter.com/XeJ00ySECC — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) November 28, 2020

Legends vs Inocentes

Premier Legends 4 Inocentes FC 4

10 man Inocentes (keeper red card) were down 4-1 at the half and came back to draw Premier Legends, 4-4 in a wet and wild match at Polytech HS.

Jaden Servania, Jose Ortiz (2), and Alen Velasco scored for Legends. No info is available on the IFC goal scorers at this time.

Standings After matchday One

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Estudiantes 3 5 2 3 2 Diablos 3 1 0 1 3 Legends 1 4 4 0 – Inocentes 1 4 4 0 5 Vaqueros 1 0 0 0 – Irving FC 1 0 0 0 7 FC Harrington 0 0 1 -1 8 Foro 360 0 2 5 -3

Matchday Two – Sat., December 5th

Here’s the schedule for the next Roja Invierno matchday.

Matchup Time Location Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Inocentes FC vs Irving FC 7:30 Fort Worth Polytech High School FC Harrington vs Premier Legends * 6 pm Foro Soccer Club Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros * 8 pm Foro Soccer Club

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez shoots in the first half of the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)