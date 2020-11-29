Roja Invierno – opening day roundup

It was opening day of the Roja League Invierno on Saturday as the local winter league kicked off in the cold and rain. There were four matchups in the eight-team league featuring some of the top semi-pro local talent.
Estudiantes vs Foro 360
The defending Champion Denton Estudiantes kicked off the Invierno with a big win.
|Denton Estudiantes
|5
|Foro 360 Pro
|2
Jasub Flores and Sam Coad scored two of the goals for DDE.
Vaqueros vs Irving FC
|Ft Worth Vaqueros
|0
|Irving FC
|0
All even in this one.
Diablos vs Harrington
|Denton Diablos
|1
|FC Harrington
|0
Antonio Perez had the only goal of the match.
Legends vs Inocentes
|Premier Legends
|4
|Inocentes FC
|4
10 man Inocentes (keeper red card) were down 4-1 at the half and came back to draw Premier Legends, 4-4 in a wet and wild match at Polytech HS.
Jaden Servania, Jose Ortiz (2), and Alen Velasco scored for Legends. No info is available on the IFC goal scorers at this time.
Standings After matchday One
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Estudiantes
|3
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Diablos
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Legends
|1
|4
|4
|0
|–
|Inocentes
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Vaqueros
|1
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Irving FC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|FC Harrington
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|8
|Foro 360
|0
|2
|5
|-3
Matchday Two – Sat., December 5th
Here’s the schedule for the next Roja Invierno matchday.
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Inocentes FC vs Irving FC
|7:30
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
|FC Harrington vs Premier Legends *
|6 pm
|Foro Soccer Club
|Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros *
|8 pm
|Foro Soccer Club