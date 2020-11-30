North Texas SC makes end of season roster moves

As we here at 3rd Degree had talked about on our podcast, there was going to be a big roster clear out at North Texas Soccer Club this winter. Today that clear out began with the announcements of multitple roster moves.

Give or take, there is an unofficial two-year window for most players with NTXSC. That’s plenty of time for them to progress to MLS, the USL-Championship, land with a foreign club, or find themselves out of pro soccer.

Contracts Options Picked Up

The following players were retained by NTXSC.

Alex Bruce

Alisson dos Santos Correa

Nicky Hernandez

Derek Waldeck

Options Declined

Carlos Avilez

Juan Manuel Alvarez

Pedro Conceição Alves

Brecc Evans

Philip Ponder

Arturo Rodriguez

Luis Zamudio

Out of Contract

Ronaldo Damus

Nothing is forever here, some of these players could come back but it’s not highly likely.

The Roster Dance has been updated.