Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics from the North Texas SC win over the Greenville Triumph this weekend. Enjoy.

Gibran Rayo (14) celebrates his goal in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alisson dos Santos (27) receives the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari (29) clears the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Gibran Rayo (14) dribbles toward the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo (33) passes in the box leading up to the third goal in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) brings down a long ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Mikey Maldonado (15) sprints up the right side in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alex Bruce (28) changes direction in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Derek Waldeck (18) passes the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kalil ElMedkhar (17) brings down the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Derek Waldeck (18) takes a free kick in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kalil ElMedkhar (17) heads the ball upfield in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) controls the ball with his chest in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alex Bruce (28) dribbles past Greenville Triumph midfielder Lachlan Mclean in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Derek Waldeck (18) passes inside in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) takes on Greenville Triumph defender Tyler Polak (3) in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC players celebrate in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC (Daniel McCullough – 3rd Degree)