FCD gets its six as Quignon signs

FC Dallas has announced the signing of defensive midfielder Facundo Quignon on a free transfer.

The Argentine had been linked with FC Dallas, as well as clubs elsewhere in MLS and Liga MX for the past month after revealing that he would leave Lanus at the conclusion of his contract.

⬇️Facundo Quignon no seguirá en #Lanus. 🇱🇻



Lo que se suponía se confirma, Facu quedará libre el 30 de Junio y podría continuar su carrera en Dallas FC de la #MLS 🇺🇸pero también hay otros equipos tanto de EEUU, como de México 🇲🇽 interesados en él. pic.twitter.com/isw5BKZfQJ — Corazón Granate (@CorazonGranate) May 9, 2021

Quignon created controversy earlier this year, refusing to travel for Lanus’ 4-2 win against near-neighbors Gimnasia, but returned to play 90 minutes in each of the final four games of the domestic season.

The 28-year-old came through the youth system of River Plate before starting his professional career with San Lorenzo. A loan stint at Newell’s Old Boys, as well as Lanus, gave Quignon three goals and five assists from 136 appearances in Argentina. Quignon was part of the San Lorenzo team that won the 2014 Copa Libertadores and 2016 Super Copa, but did not make an appearance in either competition.

Quignon signs a two and a half year contract after seemingly being released from his Lanus contract – which was due to expire at the end of June – early which is expected to allow Quignon to be eligible before the next MLS transfer window opens in July. FC Dallas had been seeking a permanent starting defensive midfielder since the sale of Thiago Santos to Gremio on April 1 with Bryan Acosta and Tanner Tessmann deputizing.

Facundo Quignon is described as a ball-playing defensive midfielder, similar in style to Santos. Luchi Gonzalez has also spoken highly of the value of left-footed players.