FCD gets its six as Quignon signs

FC Dallas has announced the signing of defensive midfielder Facundo Quignon on a free transfer.
The Argentine had been linked with FC Dallas, as well as clubs elsewhere in MLS and Liga MX for the past month after revealing that he would leave Lanus at the conclusion of his contract.
Quignon created controversy earlier this year, refusing to travel for Lanus’ 4-2 win against near-neighbors Gimnasia, but returned to play 90 minutes in each of the final four games of the domestic season.
The 28-year-old came through the youth system of River Plate before starting his professional career with San Lorenzo. A loan stint at Newell’s Old Boys, as well as Lanus, gave Quignon three goals and five assists from 136 appearances in Argentina. Quignon was part of the San Lorenzo team that won the 2014 Copa Libertadores and 2016 Super Copa, but did not make an appearance in either competition.
Quignon signs a two and a half year contract after seemingly being released from his Lanus contract – which was due to expire at the end of June – early which is expected to allow Quignon to be eligible before the next MLS transfer window opens in July. FC Dallas had been seeking a permanent starting defensive midfielder since the sale of Thiago Santos to Gremio on April 1 with Bryan Acosta and Tanner Tessmann deputizing.
Facundo Quignon is described as a ball-playing defensive midfielder, similar in style to Santos. Luchi Gonzalez has also spoken highly of the value of left-footed players.
sorry i just don’t get it. What’s the end game here? I understand this guy is probably better than any internal option that FCD possesses, but he’s not an elite player that’s going to vastly improve the team. At most he will move FCD from being just out of the playoffs to just in the playoffs. Is that really the vision of the FO? You’re going to block the development of at least one of your young players so you can grab the 6th or 7th spot in the Western Conference playoffs and go out in the first round?
How does this fit in with being a selling/developmental club? BR’s value only increased once he was given a consistent run of games. If you don’t give your kids a chance you’re denying the franchise a chance to profit off of their development. I just don’t get it.
There’s a cardinal rule now in baseball. You either spend to be a playoff contender or you sell any veteran of value to stockpile young talent to contend in the future. The worst thing a baseball team can be is a .500 club with a handful of productive veterans and only a couple of young prospects. That sets you up for an unending cycle of mediocrity. I feel FCD has set itself up for unending mediocrity by not fully committing to playing their youth.
Darth Jadar, Quignon, we’re balancing the midichlorin (sp?) count on the team.
Is this guy a DP? I think this is a good signing for FCD. Tanner needs a veteran 6 that can teach him the position. It’s not our biggest need but I guess FCD think Jesus will be the answer up top and the RB situation will get better once Eddie gets more games in. He has improved each game.
Not a DP.