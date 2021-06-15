Bryan Reynolds nominated for European Golden Boy 2021

Italian outlet Tuttosport have published their list of the nominees for the 2021 Golden Boy. To be nominated a player must be under 21 and have a good season in a nation’s top tier. You can find his name on the list below, right column center above Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Golden Boy 2021 – 100 nominees. pic.twitter.com/iHSu6A17JK — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 15, 2021

Previous winners of the award include Kylian Mbappe and most recently, Erling Haaland.

To be nominated for the award is a great honor for any young player. Reynolds is joined by his international countrymen on the list in Giovanni Reyna and Yunus Musah.

Other stellar names joining him on the list are Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Barcelona’s Pedri.