Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, October 2022

FC Dallas took care of business against Sporting KC on Sunday to lock down the 3rd spot in the Western Conference. Matt Visinsky was there to get the pics. I picked out a few for you to enjoy but you can find more here.

Matt’s also on Instagram.

Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal celebrate against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo turns away from pressure against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges lines up for a shot against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nanu cuts between defenders against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola celebrates his goal against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget avoids a tackle against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes takes a goal kick against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco wears the Man of the Match cowboys hat (fan vote) against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G check out the socials after the game against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)