Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, October 2022

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, October 2022

FC Dallas took care of business against Sporting KC on Sunday to lock down the 3rd spot in the Western Conference. Matt Visinsky was there to get the pics. I picked out a few for you to enjoy but you can find more here.

Arriola FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 544
Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal celebrate against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Cerrillo FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 457
Edwin Cerrillo turns away from pressure against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Hedges FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 042
Matt Hedges lines up for a shot against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jesus FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 1791
Jesus Ferreira against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Nanu FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 1383
Nanu cuts between defenders against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Arriola FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 1432
Paul Arriola celebrates his goal against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Lletget FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 786
Sebastian Lletget avoids a tackle against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jesus FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 595
Jesus Ferreira, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Paes FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 603
Maarten Paes takes a goal kick against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Velasco FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 1916
Alan Velasco wears the Man of the Match cowboys hat (fan vote) against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Becky and Lletget FC Dallas v Sporting KC 10-9-22 2084
Sebastian Lletget and Becky G check out the socials after the game against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

