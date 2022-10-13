Jesus Ferreira named finalist for 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

Major League Soccer has announced the award finalists for 2022 and only one FC Dallas player is included. Jesus Ferreira was named one of three finalists for MLS Youth Player of the Year.
Ferreira scored 18 goals – tying the club single season record held by Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis – and added 6 assists. Ferreira started 29 of the 33 games he played in.
2022 Major League Soccer Year-End Awards Finalists
|Award
|Finalists
|Landon Donovan MLS MVP
|Arango, Cristian ‘Chicho’ (LAFC)
Blake, Andre (PHI)
Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)
Hernández, Javier ‘Chicharito’ (LA)
Mukhtar, Hany (NSH)
|MLS Young Player of the Year
|Almada, Thiago (ATL)
Brenner (CIN)
Ferreira, Jesús (DAL)
|MLS Defender of the Year
|Callens, Alexander (NYC)
Glesnes, Jakob (PHI)
Wagner, Kai (PHI)
|Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
|Blake, Andre (PHI)
Callender, Drake (MIA)
Petrovic, Djordje (NE)
|MLS Newcomer of the Year
|Almada, Thiago (ATL)
Hernández, Juan ‘Cucho’ (CLB)
Petrovic, Djordje (NE)
|MLS Comeback Player of the Year
|Ebobisse, Jeremy (SJ)
Higuaín, Gonzalo (MIA)
Kamara, Kei (MTL)
|Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year
|Cherundolo, Steve (LAFC)
Curtin, Jim (PHI)
Nancy, Wilfried (MTL)
|MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year
|Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)
Kamara, Kei (MTL)
Stuver, Brad (ATX)
|MLS Referee of the Year
|Chapman, Allen
Elfath, Ismail
Villarreal, Armando
|MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
|Anderson, Ian
Elliott, Chris
Rockwell, Corey