Jesus Ferreira named finalist for 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Jesus Ferreira named finalist for 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

Major League Soccer has announced the award finalists for 2022 and only one FC Dallas player is included. Jesus Ferreira was named one of three finalists for MLS Youth Player of the Year.

Ferreira scored 18 goals – tying the club single season record held by Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis – and added 6 assists. Ferreira started 29 of the 33 games he played in.

2022 Major League Soccer Year-End Awards Finalists

AwardFinalists
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
 		Arango, Cristian ‘Chicho’ (LAFC)
Blake, Andre (PHI)
Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)
Hernández, Javier ‘Chicharito’ (LA)
Mukhtar, Hany (NSH)
MLS Young Player of the Year
 		Almada, Thiago (ATL)
Brenner (CIN)
Ferreira, Jesús (DAL)
MLS Defender of the Year
 		Callens, Alexander (NYC)
Glesnes, Jakob (PHI)
Wagner, Kai (PHI)
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
 		Blake, Andre (PHI)
Callender, Drake (MIA)
Petrovic, Djordje (NE)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
 		Almada, Thiago (ATL)
Hernández, Juan ‘Cucho’ (CLB)
Petrovic, Djordje (NE)
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
 		Ebobisse, Jeremy (SJ)
Higuaín, Gonzalo (MIA)
Kamara, Kei (MTL)
Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year
 		Cherundolo, Steve (LAFC)
Curtin, Jim (PHI)
Nancy, Wilfried (MTL)
MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year
 		Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)
Kamara, Kei (MTL)
Stuver, Brad (ATX)
MLS Referee of the Year
 		Chapman, Allen
Elfath, Ismail
Villarreal, Armando
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
 		Anderson, Ian
Elliott, Chris
Rockwell, Corey

