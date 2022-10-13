Jesus Ferreira named finalist for 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

Major League Soccer has announced the award finalists for 2022 and only one FC Dallas player is included. Jesus Ferreira was named one of three finalists for MLS Youth Player of the Year.

Ferreira scored 18 goals – tying the club single season record held by Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis – and added 6 assists. Ferreira started 29 of the 33 games he played in.

2022 Major League Soccer Year-End Awards Finalists

Award Finalists Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Arango, Cristian ‘Chicho’ (LAFC)

Blake, Andre (PHI)

Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)

Hernández, Javier ‘Chicharito’ (LA)

Mukhtar, Hany (NSH) MLS Young Player of the Year

Almada, Thiago (ATL)

Brenner (CIN)

Ferreira, Jesús (DAL) MLS Defender of the Year

Callens, Alexander (NYC)

Glesnes, Jakob (PHI)

Wagner, Kai (PHI) Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Blake, Andre (PHI)

Callender, Drake (MIA)

Petrovic, Djordje (NE) MLS Newcomer of the Year

Almada, Thiago (ATL)

Hernández, Juan ‘Cucho’ (CLB)

Petrovic, Djordje (NE) MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Ebobisse, Jeremy (SJ)

Higuaín, Gonzalo (MIA)

Kamara, Kei (MTL) Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

Cherundolo, Steve (LAFC)

Curtin, Jim (PHI)

Nancy, Wilfried (MTL) MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year

Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)

Kamara, Kei (MTL)

Stuver, Brad (ATX) MLS Referee of the Year

Chapman, Allen

Elfath, Ismail

Villarreal, Armando MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Anderson, Ian

Elliott, Chris

Rockwell, Corey