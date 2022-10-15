FC Dallas Academy forward Gael Medrano called into Mexico U16s

One of the many new recruits to the FC Dallas Academy this winter is Gael Medrano who comes to the club after stints with Red Bull New York and Philadelphia Union. Medrano is Mexico-eligible and has been called into the Mexico U16 team.
Coach Raúl Chabrand has called up players for a team that will travel to Honduras to participate in the Torneo Sub-16 UNCAF-FIFA Forward. In Group B, Mexico will face Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. In Group A are Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Cuba.
The team will arrive in the Central American country on Saturday the 15th to hold its three group stage matches: the first against Nicaragua on Monday the 17th; the second against Guatemala, on Wednesday the 19th, and the third against Costa Rica, on Friday the 21st.
The final will be played on Sunday, October 23rd.
Mexico U16 Roster
|Nombre
|Club
|Posición
|Arredondo Bolaños William Zinadine
|Necaxa
|Delantero
|Arroyo Godínez José Miguel
|Toluca
|Medio
|Barajas Fidel
|Charleston Battery
|Delantero
|Camberos Figueroa Hugo
|Guadalajara
|Medio
|Carrillo Calderón Stephano Emmanuel
|Santos
|Delantero
|De León Nápoles Jared Alexander
|Guadalajara
|Defensa
|Díaz Flores Didier Alonso
|Santos
|Portero
|Flores Álvarez Jonathan Uriel
|Pumas UNAM
|Defensa
|García Jiménez Kevin Yahir
|Santos
|Defensa
|Inda Becerra Cristian Samir
|Guadalajara
|Medio
|Lomelí Marín Brandon Humberto
|Necaxa
|Medio
|Martínez Camacho Isaac Jireh
|Guadalajara
|Medio
|Medrano Mayorga Ángel Gael
|FC Dallas
|Delantero
|Moreno Páez Roberto Carlos
|Cruz Azul
|Portero
|Navarrete Torres Luis Gabriel
|Toluca
|Defensa
|Ortiz Macías Youssef Francisco
|León
|Defensa
|Romero Javen Adrián
|LA FC
|Defensa
|Suárez Belisario José Javier
|Cruz Azul
|Defensa
|Tello Robles Israel
|Necaxa
|Medio
|Valencia Mesta Alex Daniel
|Santos
|Medio