FC Dallas Academy forward Gael Medrano called into Mexico U16s

One of the many new recruits to the FC Dallas Academy this winter is Gael Medrano who comes to the club after stints with Red Bull New York and Philadelphia Union. Medrano is Mexico-eligible and has been called into the Mexico U16 team.

Coach Raúl Chabrand has called up players for a team that will travel to Honduras to participate in the Torneo Sub-16 UNCAF-FIFA Forward. In Group B, Mexico will face Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. In Group A are Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Cuba.

The team will arrive in the Central American country on Saturday the 15th to hold its three group stage matches: the first against Nicaragua on Monday the 17th; the second against Guatemala, on Wednesday the 19th, and the third against Costa Rica, on Friday the 21st.

The final will be played on Sunday, October 23rd.

Mexico U16 Roster

Nombre Club Posición Arredondo Bolaños William Zinadine Necaxa Delantero Arroyo Godínez José Miguel Toluca Medio Barajas Fidel Charleston Battery Delantero Camberos Figueroa Hugo Guadalajara Medio Carrillo Calderón Stephano Emmanuel Santos Delantero De León Nápoles Jared Alexander Guadalajara Defensa Díaz Flores Didier Alonso Santos Portero Flores Álvarez Jonathan Uriel Pumas UNAM Defensa García Jiménez Kevin Yahir Santos Defensa Inda Becerra Cristian Samir Guadalajara Medio Lomelí Marín Brandon Humberto Necaxa Medio Martínez Camacho Isaac Jireh Guadalajara Medio Medrano Mayorga Ángel Gael FC Dallas Delantero Moreno Páez Roberto Carlos Cruz Azul Portero Navarrete Torres Luis Gabriel Toluca Defensa Ortiz Macías Youssef Francisco León Defensa Romero Javen Adrián LA FC Defensa Suárez Belisario José Javier Cruz Azul Defensa Tello Robles Israel Necaxa Medio Valencia Mesta Alex Daniel Santos Medio