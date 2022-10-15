Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy forward Gael Medrano called into Mexico U16s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy forward Gael Medrano called into Mexico U16s

One of the many new recruits to the FC Dallas Academy this winter is Gael Medrano who comes to the club after stints with Red Bull New York and Philadelphia Union. Medrano is Mexico-eligible and has been called into the Mexico U16 team.

Coach Raúl Chabrand has called up players for a team that will travel to Honduras to participate in the Torneo Sub-16 UNCAF-FIFA Forward. In Group B, Mexico will face Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. In Group A are Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Cuba.

The team will arrive in the Central American country on Saturday the 15th to hold its three group stage matches: the first against Nicaragua on Monday the 17th; the second against Guatemala, on Wednesday the 19th, and the third against Costa Rica, on Friday the 21st.

The final will be played on Sunday, October 23rd.

Mexico U16 Roster

NombreClubPosición
Arredondo Bolaños William ZinadineNecaxaDelantero
Arroyo Godínez José MiguelTolucaMedio
Barajas FidelCharleston BatteryDelantero
Camberos Figueroa HugoGuadalajaraMedio
Carrillo Calderón Stephano EmmanuelSantosDelantero
De León Nápoles Jared AlexanderGuadalajaraDefensa
Díaz Flores Didier AlonsoSantosPortero
Flores Álvarez Jonathan UrielPumas UNAMDefensa
García Jiménez Kevin YahirSantosDefensa
Inda Becerra Cristian SamirGuadalajaraMedio
Lomelí Marín Brandon HumbertoNecaxaMedio
Martínez Camacho Isaac JirehGuadalajaraMedio
Medrano Mayorga Ángel GaelFC DallasDelantero
Moreno Páez Roberto CarlosCruz AzulPortero
Navarrete Torres Luis GabrielTolucaDefensa
Ortiz Macías Youssef FranciscoLeónDefensa
Romero Javen AdriánLA FCDefensa
Suárez Belisario José JavierCruz AzulDefensa
Tello Robles IsraelNecaxaMedio
Valencia Mesta Alex DanielSantosMedio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.