FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (50 pts, 13-9-11) hosts 12th in the West Sporting KC (40 pts, 11-15-7) at Toyota Stadium Today at 4 pm CT.

A point will see FCD finish in 3rd place.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: 1190 AM

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

Everyone is back from injury but for Bernard Kamungo and no one is suspended. Even though he was involved in training this week I would not start Alan Velasco in his first game back. Instead, he can have 30 minutes off the bench.

But other than Velasco it’s first choice cause this one needs to be won. Forget all the scenarios. Just win.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for the season final against Sporting KC on Oct 9, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Franco Jara

Facudo Quignon

Nanu

Brandon Servania

Nkosi Tafari

Alan Velasco

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

Sporting KC

OUT: Tim Melia (Hamstring Injury)

OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (Hamstring Injury)

OUT: Gadi Kinda (Knee Surgery)

OUT: Alan Pulido (Knee Surgery)

LS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Victor Rivas

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Jose Da Silva

4TH: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Diego Blas

RIVAS REGULAR SEASON

59 games

4.15 Yellows/game

12 Reds

21 penalties

24.69 Fouls/game

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 13-9-11 (50 points – 3rd in West)

13-9-11 (50 points – 3rd in West) SKC record : 11-15-7 (40 points – 12th in West)

: 11-15-7 (40 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. SKC all-time : 28-27-14 (110 goals scored, 102 goals conceded)

: 28-27-14 (110 goals scored, 102 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC all-time home: 16-12-5 (62 goals scored, 39 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has lost only three of its last 13 MLS matches dating back to mid-July (W6 D4). The only match in that streak in which Dallas conceded more than one goal was a 4-0 loss at Nashville on August 21, the club’s last defeat.

Sporting Kansas City has accumulated 20 points out of a possible 30 from its last 10 games with a 7-game unbeaten run.

FC Dallas has qualified for the postseason in 19 of its 27 seasons.

FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (14th in the league) with 46 goals scored and 16th in the league with 44 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 36 goals in 33 matches this season, second in the league (first in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Maarten Paes has conceded 33 goals throughout 31 games since the start of his MLS career and is second in the league amongst starting goalkeepers with a 1.06 GAA.

Jesús Ferreira has scored 11 goals at Toyota Stadium this MLS season. The only player in the last 12 seasons to score 10 goals at home in a single regular season for FC Dallas was Roland Lamah in 2017.

William Agada and Johnny Russell lead SKC with eight goals each and Dániel Sallói leads the team with five assists.

Edwin Cerrillo is FCD’s most accurate passer with an 89.5 accuracy percentage.

Sporting have four clean sheets in their last six matches since Aug. 27.

Sporting has conceded 15 goals after the 75th minute, the second most in MLS this season.

Dallas has been awarded one penalty kick this season, the fewest in MLS.

Dallas is 9-1-7 when scoring the first goal and 4-8-2 when conceding first.

KC striker Alan Pulido was teammates with FC Dallas forward Franco Jara at Olympiakos in Greece in 2015.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

José Martínez — (49)

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesús Ferreira 2022 18

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Blas Perez 36 97 Jesus Ferreira 36 113