Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Tigres

The FC Dallas U19s took on Tigres in the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, in what was the headline match of the Dallas Cup Opening Ceremonies. We sent Daniel McCullough along to get some photos.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jared Salazar takes a free kick in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Dylan Lacy jumps to receive the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Ishmael Nieves clears the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Cristian Gallo is tackled near the sideline in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Isaac Romero dribbles up field in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Aiden Bazzell passes back to the goalie in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Luke Shreiner receives a pass in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Rey Marquez dives in on the opponent in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Ishmael Nieves competes for the header in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Isaac Romero stretches out for the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Rey Marquez dribbles away from the defender in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 goalkeeper Victor Gomez rolls the ball out to his defender in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Dylan Lacy heads the ball down in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC goalkeeper Victor Darub saves a shot during warmups before the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 coach Victor Medina watches warmups before the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Luke Shreiner blocks the pass in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 goalkeeper Victor Gomez punts the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Aiden Bazzell intercepts a pass in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Isaac Romero dribbles away from trouble in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Luke Shreiner attempts to poke the ball loose in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Luke Shreiner blocks the pass in the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)