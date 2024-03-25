FCD U19s comeback to draw Tigres in Dallas Cup 2024 opener

The Dallas Cup kicked off – officially – on Sunday with the triple header and Parade of Nations at the Cotton Bowl.

In the opening game, Solar 18/19 ECRL Adames fell to the Australian School Girls 1-0. In game two, Sao Paulo FC got the hard-fought 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

And the primetime game features the FC Dallas U19s vs Tigres which resulted in a 2-2 after a resilient FC Dallas comeback.

FC Dallas 2 – Tigres 2

A depleted FC Dallas U19 – more on that later – rolled out in a 4-2-3-1.

FC Dallas U19 XI vs Tigres, Dallas Cup 2024 at the Cotton Bowl, March 24, 2024.

After going down 2-0 in the first half while being outplayed pretty thoroughly, The FCD 19s rallied in the 2nd half with some excellent play from Dyan Lacy, Jared Salazar, and Luke Shreiner.

In the 61st minute, Ishmael Nieves was fouled from behind in the box to give FCD a PK. Salazar converted to make it 2-1.

Then in the late stages of the game (73rd minute), Luke Shreiner scored a header to tie it up at 2 each.

Luke Shreiner scored the game-tying goal for FC Dallas U19s against Tigres at the Cotton Bowl, March 24, 2024.

The FCD U19s showed a lot of heart and grit to complete the comeback. They face Fulham FC – who knocked off LDA 2-0 – tomorrow at 6 pm on Moneygram Park Field 5

Depleted FC Dallas U19s

Over the last 4 or 5 years, since the creation of North Texas SC, the FC Dallas U19s have been competing in the Dallas Cup with a bit of a depleted roster. Long gone are the days of the DC being some of the very best games the club could get for their homegrowns. This is the landscape now.

But this year was hit harder than some others. Let’s take a look at the players FCD could field in this Dallas Cup, 2005s and 2006s are eligible.

The first 7 names were all originally on the Dallas Cup roster and were either taken off pre-tournament or were scratches for this game.

Player Year Missing in Action 1 Anthony Ramirez 05 North Texas signed, with them in St Louis, scratched from Dallas Cup roster in game 1 2 Malachi Molina 06 North Texas signed, with them in St Louis, scratched from Dallas Cup roster in game 1 3 Daniel Baran 06 Academy player, Poland U18 camp, scratched from Dallas Cup roster in game 1 4 Stetson Butrill 06 Academy player, scratched from Dallas Cup roster in game 1 for unknown reason. 5 “Chooks” Enriquez 06 Academy #1 keeper, not listed on Dallas Cup roster in game 1 for unknown reason. 6 Mason Grimm 05 Academy CB, season-ending injury. SMU commit. Not on Dallas Cup roster. 7 “Toro” Brandon 06 Academy D, season-ending injury. Not on Dallas Cup roster. 8 Tarik Scott 06 North Texas signed, with them in St Louis. Not on Dallas Cup roster. 9 Diego Garcia 06 North Texas signed, with them in St Louis. Not on Dallas Cup roster. 10 Ale Urzua 06 FCD Homegrown. Not on Dallas Cup roster. Not with NTX. 11 Nolan Norris 05 FCD Homegrown. Not on Dallas Cup roster. 12 Nighte Pickering 05 Signed from the Academy by Memphis 901 in August 2022. 13 Matthew Corcoran 06 Signed from the Academy by Birmingham Legion in January 2022. 14 Nayrobi Vargas 06 Honduras U17. No longer with the FCD Academy, left in the fall. 15 Kris Kelley 06 Sued FCD, joined RSL Academy this season. Has played for Real Monarchs.

It’s an amazing list.

And that’s not even counting all the players who have left for college: Julian Eyestone (Duke), Diego Hernandez (Furman), and Jared Aguilar (Tulsa).

Other Sunday FC Dallas Results in the Dallas Cup

Boys

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue 2-1 win over NIFL Scholarship Academy.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 09 lost 0-2 to Atlas NL.

FC Dallas Mexico lost 0-3 to Dallas Texans 09 Academy ECNL.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 won 3-0 over Hawaii RUSH 10.

FC Dallas Academy U12 won 8-0 over San Antonio FC U12.

FC Dallas Youth Pre-ECNL 12 Red won 2-0 over Toca FC 2012 Premier.

Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 05/06 won 14-0 over Solar 05/06 FDL Hernandez.

FC Dallas Youth RL 1 05/06 won 3-2 over Maya SpringSpirit FC 06 EDPL.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 07 won 5-0 over Elite XI Canada 07.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 08 won 4-0 over Elite XI Canada 08.

FC Dallas Youth RL 08 won 3-0 over Renegades 08 ECNL RL NTX.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 09 won 6-0 over Renegades 09 GA.

FC Dallas Youth RL 09 tied 1-1 with Solar ECNL RL 09 Angelone.