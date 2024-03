The Concacaf Nations League Semifinals took place at AT&T Stadium on Thursday as the US faced Jamaica and Mexico took on Panama. Matt Visinsky was there to get some photos.

USA vs Jamaica

Christian Pulisic charges upfield as the he US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Gio Reyna shoots on goal as the US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tyler Adams hits a long pass as the US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The US Men’s National team knocked off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Brenden Aaronson tries to get past the defense as the US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Weston McKennie keeps his eye on the opposition as the US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Pulisic “gets stuck in” as the US Men’s National team knocks off Jamaica 3-1 in the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Mexico vs Panama

Julián Quiñones dribbles past the defense as Mexico defeats Panama 3-0 on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Coco Carrasquilla defends against Mexico as Panama fall 3-0 on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Edson Álvarez celebrates his goal as Mexico defeats Panama 3-0 on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ismael Díaz shoots against Mexico as Panama falls 3-0 on March 21, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)