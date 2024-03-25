Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

2024 Dallas Cup Parade of Nations in photos

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 2024 Dallas Cup Parade of Nations in photos

The Dallas Cup Opening Ceremonies and Parade of Nations took place at the Cotton Bowl yesterday. Our own Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring back some pictures.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20240324 Dc 236626
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236606
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236585
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236571
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236564
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236560
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236553
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236546
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236538
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236526
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236519
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236805
Players from FC Dallas 07B ECNL White watch a video being played in the stadium during the Dallas Cup Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024.  (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236799
FC Dallas coach Chris Che watches a video being played in the stadium during the Dallas Cup Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024.  (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236690
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236661
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236651
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20240324 Dc 236630
Dallas Cup teams march in the Opening Ceremony at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

