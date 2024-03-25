DFW’s Super League team to begin play in August

The DFW Super League team came out with a statement and video yesterday at the Dallas Cup announcing their upcoming brand announcement and the beginning of play this August.
An August on-field debut seems super quick for a team with no announced name, technical staff, head coach, or players. Hopefully, for the sake of a quality product, there’s been a lot of activity behind the scenes.
The USL Super League, where this DFW franchise will play, is a new division 1 league, the same tier in the US Soccer pyramid as the NWSL and MLS. Multiple teams in the league have announced brands and coaches in place.
USL Super League is set to launch with 8 teams
- Brooklyn, NY
- Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
- DFW, TX
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Lexington, KY
- Spokane Zephyr FC (Spokane, WA)
- Tampa Bay Sun FC (Tampa, FL)
- Washington DC