DFW’s Super League team to begin play in August

The DFW Super League team came out with a statement and video yesterday at the Dallas Cup announcing their upcoming brand announcement and the beginning of play this August.

Dallas, the wait is coming to an end, big club announcements coming soon…



Thank you to all who have influenced identity on our site. We've loved your ideas!



Women's Soccer on the biggest stage, here in your backyard, starting this August!

An August on-field debut seems super quick for a team with no announced name, technical staff, head coach, or players. Hopefully, for the sake of a quality product, there’s been a lot of activity behind the scenes.

The USL Super League, where this DFW franchise will play, is a new division 1 league, the same tier in the US Soccer pyramid as the NWSL and MLS. Multiple teams in the league have announced brands and coaches in place.

Thank you to @dallascup for hosting us last night for the kick off of the 45th Anniversary Dallas Cup!



Look for our video spot all week long at the games including those at @cottonbowlstad @fairparkdallas & @FCDallas @ToyotaStadiumTX !

USL Super League is set to launch with 8 teams

Brooklyn, NY Carolina (Charlotte, NC) DFW, TX Fort Lauderdale, FL Lexington, KY Spokane Zephyr FC (Spokane, WA) Tampa Bay Sun FC (Tampa, FL) Washington DC