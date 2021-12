The FC Dallas u19s handled Rio Grande Valley pretty easily yesterday with a 4-1 scoreline. One of our newer contributing photographers, Christian Oseguera, was on hand to catch the action.

You can find Christian’s work on Twitter (@IGoByChristian) and Instagram (christian_oseguera).

FC Dallas midfield smothers Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Ferreira takes on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Nighte Pickering is brought down in the box by Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Diego Hernandez takes on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Antonio Carrera vs Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Pranav DuBroff passes against Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Slade Starnes vs Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Jose Gutierrez takes on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Diego Hernandez fires a shot against Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott and Nighte Pickering celebrate Pickering’s goal against Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott takes on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Jalen Belong (#19) heads the ball just past the goal against Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree).

Santiago Ferreira takes on multiple defenders vs Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Will Baker looks up field vs Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Antonio Carrera reacts to a PK call against FC Dallas while taking on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott turns back to midfield against Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates their 4th goal of the game against Rio Grande Valley while media look on, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)