The FC Dallas Academy U15s took care of Rio Grande Valley by an 8-0 scoreline on Saturday. Our man Daniel McCullough has the pics to prove it.

FC Dallas U15s

FC Dallas U15 Brice Miller (#15) sends a cross into the box in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Kaden King (#22) protects the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Juan Mancia (#11) dribbles upfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Jeyden Arboleda (#10) brings down the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Jeyden Arboleda (#10) shoots in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Marlon Luccin (#8) passes under pressure in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 Neo Che (23) stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)