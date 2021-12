FC Dallas has announced the acquisition of an international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). FC Dallas now has nine international roster spots rather than eight.

FC Dallas now has four open international slots. Their other five are occupied by Franco Jara, Jose Martinez, Jader Obrian, Szabolcs Schön, and Facundo Quignon. Ema Twumasi has a green card and counts as a domestic player.