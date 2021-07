The Denton Diablos put a 7-0 beat down on Katy 1895 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the NPSL playoffs. Daniel McCullough was on hand shooting photos for the Diablos and they were kind enough to share some with us. Enjoy.

Denton Diablos midfielder Sam Coad dribbles past the defender in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Carlos Flores competes for the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender Brock Pope dribbles up the right side in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender Eoin Wearen passes up the field in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez passes the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Sam Coad brings a long ball down in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender James Doyle scores a header in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender James Doyle sends the ball across goal in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Sam Coad scores in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Trevor Amann dribbles across the field in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder William Hitchcock heads the ball into the box in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos coach Ramon Raya gives instructions in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos celebrate the goal scored by defender James Doyle in the NPSL playoff match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender James Doyle brings the ball up the field in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Sam Coad celebrates his goal in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Anthony Powell passes the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)