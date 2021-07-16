FC Dallas extends Jimmy Maurer

FC Dallas has agreed to new teams on a two-year contract with goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. The new deal includes a club option for the 2024 season.

“It feels great. I’m super excited to commit my future here and be a part of this moving forward,” Maurer said. “I’ve really enjoyed being here. I am looking forward to the future and getting to work on the field even more.”

According to the MLSPA, Mauer was on a base contract of $158,125 on his old contract. FCD had picked up Maurer’s contract option for 2021 so more than likely he would have been a free agent this coming winter.

3rd Degree’s Take

Fantastic move, Maurer is one of the most consistent and reliable keepers in the league. Keeping him around for a few more years is a terrific decision. Hopefully, he got the raise he deserved too as ~$160k is low for a keeper of his caliber.

Name: Jimmy Maurer

Connect with Jimmy: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Date of Birth: October 14, 1988 (32)

Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: FC Dallas signs Jimmy Maurer to a two-year contract through 2023 with a club option for the 2024 season.