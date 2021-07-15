3rd Degree the podcast Episode 119 now available

FC Dallas didn’t play and Dan Crooke is MIA post-England PK “Loss” in the Euro final but Buzz Carrick and Peter Welpton are here to talk all things FC Dallas. There is plenty of transfer news with the window open… all of it outbound. Is anyone coming in? Buzz has an in-depth training report, including some changes being considered for the portland game. Plus some All-Star talk, some North Texas talks, a Hedges/Martinez injury update, and more!

Music by Pappy Check.